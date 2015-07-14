Every Comic-Con 2015 trailer you need to watch
Comic-Con 2015
Update July 14: Fox released the second official trailer for the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot following SDCC. Click over to the next page to check it out!
San Diego Comic-Con is the Mecca for comic, video game, movie and TV fans.
On its show floor you'll find dozens of panels with the actors and artists who create the year's biggest blockbuster films. This year's show runs from July 9 to July 12 (plus a preview night that went down July 8), and should hold plenty of juicy information on DC's new Batman vs. Superman movie, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and X-Men: Apocalypse.
For those that can't catch the trailers as they debut, we've gone ahead and rounded up all the trailers from this year's show and organized them into three categories: TV, movies and video games.
Fantastic Four official trailer #2
Fantastic Four will reboot the franchise when it comes out on August 7. Starring Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell and Toby Kebbell, the film will do another take on the origin story of Reed Richards and his band of super-powered scientists.
Are we skeptic? Absolutely. But we're willing to venture into cinema's unknown one last time in search of a truly great rendition of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's brainchild.
Suicide Squad first look
Gritty, eerie and full of psychotic characters, the first teaser trailer for DC and Warner Bros. Suicide Squad gives us plenty to chew on.
There's Margot Robbie looking sexy and unstable as Harley Quinn, Will Smith literally saying "We're some kind of suicide squad," and a frightening Jared Leto with a mouth full of silver. David Ayer's flick looks like a modern film noir flick with a comic-book character twist, and should be a hit with audiences when it's out in August.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens behind-the-scenes
While not a trailer for Star Wars Episode VII so to speak, a new behind-the-scenes reel premiered at SDCC that takes Star Wars fanatics into the making of the forthcoming film.
There's plenty to feast on, from elaborate sets and explosions to snippets with the actors and glimpses of Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in full costume, plus Mark Hamill and Simon Pegg make appearances, too. There's an emphasis on "practical effects" for this Star Wars go-round, and we can say all those fire balls and high-flying stunts definitely feel real.
If this doesn't get you excited for Star War: The Force Awakens December release, we're not sure what will.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice trailer
If the first teaser trailer for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice left a bad taste in your mouth, this official trailer that Warner Bros. made exclusively for the San Diego Comic-Con is sure to sway you back over to feverish anticipation.
The trailer gives us a much better look at Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne, offering a solid reason for why the character is so ticked off with Superman, as well as few more shots of Affleck decked out in full Batman gear – he looks like he's just stepped right off the pages of Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns comic run.
But that's not all – we also get to see Gal Gadot in action as Wonder Woman for the first time, as well as Jesse Eisenberg's weasel-like version of Lex Luthor and Jeremy Irons doing a very different take on Bruce Wayne's loyal butler, Alfred.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. wasn't the only superhero spin-off to get some trailer time at Comic-Con 2015, CW's DC lineup got a lot larger thanks to Legends of Tomorrow. The series pairs up Green Arrow and Flash as leaders of the eponymous group to take on Vandal Savage, an immortal, persistent villain in the DC universe.
Team members will include Hawkgirl, The Atom, White Canary, Firestorm and two members of the Flash's rogue gallery, Captain Cold and Heatwave. The series will debut sometime in 2016.
Fear The Walking Dead teasers
The spin-off to AMC's hit show The Walking Dead got a double-dose of teaser trailers at this year's Comic-Con, though each are only about 30 seconds apiece.
Fear The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC in August, and Hulu will have exclusive streaming rights once the show shambles its way online.
Doctor Who Season 9 teaser trailer
A new season of Doctor Who can only mean one thing: hype. Season 9's Doctor, played by Peter Capaldi, will continue the cosmic misadventures of the problem-solving time lord with his most recent human companion Clara Oswald.
Doctor Who Season 9 premieres September 19 on BBC America.
The Flash sizzle reel
Was there a bigger television surprise last year than CW's adaptation of The Flash?
Building upon the television DC Universe that CW's Arrow show started, The Flash captivated audiences with a fresh, funny and incredibly compelling take on Barry Allen which saw the character battling a rogue's gallery of villains, while trying to solve the mystery of his mother's murder.
The sizzle reel below mostly recaps the first season, but towards the end we get a peak at season 2's darker tone, which sees Allen and the gang questioning their choices.
Ash vs Evil Dead trailer
Fans have been waiting for the legendary Bruce Campbell to return to the Evil Dead series for over 23 years, so expectations were high for the new television series, Ash vs Evil Dead.
Thankfully, the show looks absolutely fantastic, recapturing the humour of the last entry in the series, Army of Darkness, and completely delivering on the extreme gore front.
Along with Campbell, Sam Raimi is back to direct the pilot episode, and his producing partner Robert Tapert has also returned, so we can expect this show to be the true sequel we've all been waiting for.
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. trailer
Warner Bros. kicked off its Hall H presentation with a very lengthy trailer for Guy Ritchie's upcoming spy flick, The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
The film, which is based on a popular 1960s television series which starred Robert Vaughn and Illya Kuryakin, sees current Superman Henry Cavill and The Social Network's Armie Hammer get up to all sorts of fantastical Cold War-era hijinks.
Does the film have what it takes to outdo former Guy Ritchie collaborator Matthew Vaughn's own spy film from this year, Kingsman: The Secret Service? We'll have to wait and see.
Heroes Reborn - Dark Matters official trailer
Billed as the the digital prequel to NBC's upcoming Heroes Reborn series, Dark Matters takes place in the time after the events of the first series, when evolved citizens must be registered with the US government.
Its subject matter has been covered in Marvel's Civil War story arc as well as a half-dozen X-Men storylines, but Heroes Reborn will certainly add its own gritty signature to the well-documented story archetype. Heroes Reborn premieres September 24.
The Walking Dead Season 6 trailer
If you haven't figured it out in six seasons, there's a good reason the show is called The Walking Dead. Yes, it's about zombies. But, more importantly, season after season we're watching the characters we've come to love die off in increasingly heart-wrenching ways.
The sixth season's preview trailer reared its head on Day 2 at San Diego Comic-Con and it's every bit as brutal as the five seasons prior.
Season 6 of The Walking Dead will debut on AMC on October 11.
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 teaser
While it wasn't another official trailer for the upcoming Hunger Games film, SDCC did bring us a short, one-minute musical montage that shows Katniss emerging from behind a wall of dancing soldiers. It's no Star Wars Christmas Special but the message is clear: You either dance with us or dance against us.
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 premieres on November 20.
Rock the Kasbah trailer
There's almost nothing Bill Murray could do in a movie these days that would be out of the ordinary. His latest film, Rock the Kasbah, stars Murray alongside Kate Hudson, Zooey Deschanel and Bruce Willis in rock 'n' roll tour gone wrong in Afghanistan.
Rock the Kasbah is coming to theaters on October 23.
Goosebumps trailer
Goosebumps, like Pogs, Beanie Babies and The Macarena, was a staple of the '90s. Unable to let sleeping dogs lie, Sony picked up the rights to the kitschy horror books and plans on rolling them into one giant comedy starring Jack Black in time for Halloween.
Goosebumps will release in theaters in October 2015.
Black Ops III - "Shadows of Evil" trailer
What do Jeff Goldblum, Heather Graham, Neal McDonough, Ron Perlman and the 1920s have in common? Zombies, apparently. Lots of zombies.
Black Ops III's zombie mode will be set during the time of flappers and jazz, but looks like it'll take more creative liberties with the weapons available in that time. (See: flaming rocket shield.)
Call of Duty: Black Ops III comes out November 6 on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC.
LEGO Dimensions - Doctor Who trailer
LEGO Dimensions may have set a new record for the most amount of crossovers in a single videogame. In the trailer shown at SDCC, LEGO Dimensions brings us two Doctors (Doctor Who and Doc Brown from Back to the Future), Homer Simpson, Gandalf and Batman. Toss in a few heroes from the Marvel universe and a handful of cosplayers and this could be re-titled "Comic-Con: The Video Game."
LEGO Dimensions comes out September 27 on PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii U.
Street Fighter V - Ken Masters trailer
SDCC has always been good to fighting game fans. (Remember when Capcom producer Yoshinori Ono came on stage to unveil Street Fighter x Tekken with Namco's Katsuhiro Harada in 2010? That was awesome.)
Thanks to Thursday's Street Fighter V panel, this year's event isn't any different. Check out the trailer unveiling longtime franchise staple Ken Masters below.
Transformers: Devastation trailer
Remember the team behind Bayonetta, Vanquish and Metal Gear: Rising? They're making a Transformers game in the style of the '80s cartoon show with all the original voice actors.
Platinum unveiled a new trailer for the game today at SDCC that should speed its way to consoles on October 6 on PS3, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox 360, barring any traffic jams in development.