Onkyo's high-end receivers target gamers

Onkyo has announced the arrival of three new high-end receivers, which have some interesting new features that take aim at the videogames market.

First up is the TX-NR5007. This is the company's flagship model which offers DLNA 1.5 and Windows 7-compatible Networking Capability for streaming audio, jitter control for clearer sounds and 1080p video upscaling via its HQV Reon VX video processor.

Let the games begin

But this receiver isn't just for cinematic sonic booms or music marauders; it is also here to cater for your gaming needs.

There's four dedicated DSP modes for gamers, allowing you to specifically tailor audio when you're playing a Sports, Action, RPG or music-based games (going under the guise of Rock).

Onkyo has made sure that the TX-SR5007 is as well-connected as possible, giving it eight HDMI inputs (including one front-mounted) and two outputs.

When it comes to home cinema audio, all major formats are catered for.

Price and availability

The TX-NR5007's bedfellow, the TX-NR3007 offers one HDMI less, while its even smaller brother, the TX-NR1007, has six HDMI slots, a few watts less power and video processing is done via a Faroudja DCDi Cinema chipset instead of the HQV Reon-VX.

The Onkyo TX-NR5007, TX-NR3007, TX-NR1007 all have a September release date and cost £2,400, £1,700 and £1,300 respectively.

