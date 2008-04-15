Denon announces AVC-A1HD integrated AV amp

Weighing in at 29 kilos the Denon AVC-A1HD is an imposing beast

It’s big, it’s brash and it costs as much, if not more, than a Rolex Oyster wristwatch. However, in terms of power, poise and the sheer number of features, AV amps don’t come any more complete than this.

Colloquially known as the ‘Son of Death Star’, the AVC-A1HD might just as well be called ‘The Daddy’. Weighing in at a colossal 29 kilos, internal circuitry is shielded from interference and protected from vibration via multi-layer construction techniques. Just for good measure, it’s then wrapped in a stainless steel outer shell.

Inside

Inside, the seven-channel THX Ultra2 AVC-A1HD is crammed full of all the latest audio and video processing technology enabling it to deliver premium 1080p video with unrivalled hi-def surround sound.

Featuring REALTA sxT2 HQV processing technology and HDMI 1.3a, the AVC-A1HD is able to upscale to 1080p, thus improving the picture of just about anything, from a standard DVD to an old VHS tape. The unit also boasts integrated Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD decoders alongside Auto Lip Sync.

The AVC-A1HD also features Wi-Fi ports to receive incoming streams from PCs, Macs and internet radio, while USB ports also lend the unit the ability to play MP3s direct from source.

Bulk

Despite its size, bulk and array of controls and connections, Denon remains optimistic that the AVC-A1HD is easily set-up and operated via an on-screen interface.

Once everything has been set up, the AVC-A1H is capable of outputting 7 x 170 watts into six ohms. By any standards, that’s pretty loud. Turn it up and any on-screen explosions should have the neighbours peering anxiously out of the window.

The AVC-A1H is available in the UK now at a cost of £3,700.