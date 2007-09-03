Epson's 3LCD HD home cinema projector

Epson's EMP-TW680 projector was one of the company's new models to take a bow at IFA 2007 in Berlin. Aimed at home cinema enthusiasts, the 1280 x 720 resolution is paired with an impressive 1600 ANSI lumens of brightness and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio.

The £800 EMP-TW680 will project a 60-inch display from 1.8m, while there is also impressive adjustment capability; the lens can be shifted 96 per cent up and down, as well as 47 per cent left and right. There's also a choice of seven colour modes such as Dynamic mode for light rooms or Theatre Black for a darker environment.

Epson reckons the EMP-TW680 "offers the most flexible installation in the 720p projector market" due to its adjustment capability.

Graeme Davidson, product manager for Home Cinema Projectors, Epson UK, says: "Epson has incorporated its extensive 3LCD expertise into a stylish modern projector that offers premium quality viewing at an affordable price. Furthermore it is HD Ready, which ensures that the most sophisticated high density content can be enjoyed in its full splendour."

Full specification: