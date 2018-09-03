Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been certified in Taiwan

With all the leaks that are emerging we have little doubt that we’ll get an official look at the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL before long, and now there’s more evidence that they’re coming soon, as they’ve both been certified in Taiwan.

Specifically, they’ve been certified by the NCC (National Communications Commission), in a listing that was spotted by MySmartPrice, and there’s no question as to what devices they are as the two phones were referred to by name, though they also came with the model numbers G013A and G013C for the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL respectively.

Rumors suggest that the two phones will be announced in October – either October 4 or October 9, and their appearance on the NCC database certainly makes those dates believable, as we’d expect to see certification organizations list them ahead of launch.

Indeed, the two phones were also recently listed by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the US.

The Pixel 3 XL's listing on the NCC. Credit: MySmartPrice

Plenty to go on

Sadly, these listings don’t tell us much about the phones, other than confirming that they’re on the way, but the large number of leaks mean we already have a good idea of what to expect.

The Google Pixel 3 for example is rumored to have a roughly 5.4-inch screen, with bezels above and below, while the Google Pixel 3 XL is thought to have a 6.2-inch 1440 x 2960 screen with a notch.

Both phones meanwhile are said to have a dual-lens front-facing camera, a single-lens rear camera and a Snapdragon 845 chipset, which should make them competitive with other 2018 flagships.