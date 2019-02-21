Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music finally gets Spotify support

If you're a Spotify Premium subscriber, you can now download and listen to playlists on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music.

Since the reworked Garmin Vivoactive 3 was announced in the middle of 2018, users have been limited to your own MP3 files or a Deezer subscription to listen to music away from your phone.

Now that Spotify support has landed on the watch, you can download and listen to playlists, albums, tracks and podcasts directly from the watch using Bluetooth headphones.

The update matches support that we've seen included on the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus range as well as the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music. We also hope to see it come to future watches produced by Garmin.

The Vivoactive 3 Music comes with enough space for up to 500 songs so you should be able to upload even the heftiest running playlist directly to your wrist to get you through a couple of marathons without having to replay tracks.

You'll have to sync your playlists over Wi-Fi before you head out on your run to be able to listen away from your phone though.

To get it set up, you can download the Spotify app directly from the Garmin Connect IQ store and sign in with your Premium account details.