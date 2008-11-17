Ultimate PC games bundle for $99

Valve is offering players one of the best PC gaming bargain bucket deals ever known to man – the studio's entire back catalogue of 22 superb games, including its newest game Left 4 Dead, for a mere $99 dollars.

Valve: The Complete Pack includes three CounterStrike games, ten

Half-Life

games,

Portal, Team Fortress 2

and the

Day of Defeat

series, among other gaming gems to keep you more than happy through the holiday season.

If you wanted to buy the lot, then Valve would previously have charged you $235.

If you happen to have missed out on any of the must-play episodes of Half Life 2 over the last year or two, then the pack is already worth investing in.

The full list of games available are as follows and for more on Left 4 Dead, check the game's official website.

Counter-Strike



Counter-Strike: Condition Zero



Counter-Strike: Source

Day of Defeat



Day of Defeat: Source



Deathmatch Classic



Half-Life

Half-Life 2



Half-Life 2: Deathmatch



Half-Life 2: Episode One



Half-Life 2: Episode Two



Half-Life 2: Lost Coast

Half-Life Deathmatch: Source



Half-Life: Blue Shift

Half-Life: Opposing Force



Half-Life: Source

Left 4 Dead



Peggle Extreme

PortalRicochet

Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress Classic