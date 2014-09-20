Silent Hills, Metal Gear Solid 5 and more: Top moments of the Tokyo Game Show

Oh, Tokyo Games Show. How have you both impressed and embarrassed us this year? Let me count the ways.

Actually, aside from one major "oh no they didn't" moment, attendees were treated to a pretty good show this week. Sure, TGS isn't the massive event it used to be, but with a somewhat disappointing E3 this year Tokyo didn't exactly have a tough act to follow.

Read on to discover our cherry-picked moments from the past few days.

Yakuza 0

The 80s were great, weren't they? Were they? I honestly don't know, I missed out by 26 days. But I've always assumed Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Hotline Miami were accurate representations of the decade's culture, and we'll leave it at that.

The new trailer for Yakuza is all about the 80s too. You can tell because of the disco dude with the pink jacket and the fact it says 1988. We have no idea what anyone is saying but they sound angry, and we reckon someone probably wants revenge for something.

Silent Hills

If, like us, you recently tried the recent PS4 demo PT, Hideo Kojima's and Guillermo del Toro's upcoming Silent Hills title, you've probably only just stopped having the nightmares.

So the good news is that you can now scare yourself silly once again with a terrifying new trailer for the game, which confirms that del Toro will be much more than just a name in the credits. It's got his weird brand of creepy written all over it.

Trailer below. Warning: not for the faint of heart

Oh, and if you want to know more about del Toro's role in the game, the following is worth a watch.

Metal Gear Solid 5

But until Silent Hills, Kojima will be preoccupied with Metal Gear Solid 5 - though hopefully for not too much longer. He announced at TGS that Metal Gear Solid 5 will be out in 2015. And to go with it, Hideo treated us to 20 minutes of new gameplay footage.

You've had Solid Snake. You've had Liquid Snake. Now you're getting Inflatable Snake.

Final Fantasy 15

Square Enix showed off a trailer for Final Fantasy XV at TGS, and it's really, really pretty. The short clip showcases a bunch of gorgeous vistas and sumptuous environs, but of course it's the revelation that you'll be able to drive a car that's got everyone talking (for some reason).

We also learned this week that Square Enix is going to launch a new cloud gaming service in 2015 called Shinra Technologies, which will be lead by former Square Enix president Yoichi Wada.

We hope they're paying you handsomely for this, Wada. Don't you remember what happened to the real Shinra?

Bloodborne

We don't need to say much about this one. It's Bloodborne. It's probably going to be spectacular. What else do you need to know?

Here's the new gameplay trailer from TGS:

Not enough? Here's 30 minutes more:

The Great Ace Attorney

And our final pick of the show is Capcom's next game in the Ace Attorney series, a TechRadar favourite. Kicking off a brand new story arc, The Great Ace Attorney is set in London in the early 20th century.

It also features Sherlock Holmes, who has a hunch that the woman in the kimono might be Japanese. Slow claps all round.

The game will see Phoenix Wright travel to the UK to study the British legal system. Ha, good luck with that, pal. I did A-Level law and it ain't no picnic.