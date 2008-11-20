Creative unveils new gaming headsets

We know how to pronouce it really - we're 1337

Creative has extended its gaming range with three sets of headphones – including the latest in the Fatal1ty range.

The Digital Wireless Gaming Headset HS-1200, the Fatal1ty USB Gaming Headset HS-1000, and the USB Gaming Headset HS-950 all boast Creative's X-Fi audio technology and have full EAX support.

Creative is one of the powerhouses of audio for PCs and their gaming peripherals are boosted by the Fatal1ty brand – endorsed by probably the western world's most famous gamer Jonathan Fatal1ty Wendell.

"We designed these headsets for gamers who want to deploy the best technology for a competitive advantage," explains Mark Grover, European Brand Manager with Creative.

"All three models feature our X-Fi technology, which delivers amazing surround sound over headphones. X-Fi gives gamers 3D positional audio that's so precise it helps them pinpoint their enemies and gain a winning edge.

"Gamers can also enjoy all the realism of EAX audio in hundreds of supported titles," he adds. "EAX technology gives ultra realistic audio effects that put the player at the heart of the action. Combined with X-Fi the result is a breathtaking, immersive audio world.

"With fuss-free USB connectivity everyone can start playing in moments, while our advanced ergonomics ensure hours of total concentration during the most arduous tournament."

The Digital Wireless headset brings 2.4Ghz wireless brand and promises interference-free speech from 22 metres – though why you would want o be that far away from your computer we aren't sure. Perhaps it's for the Skype – which is catered for with one-touch buttons.

The Fatal1ty USB Gaming Headset HS-1000 was designed with Wendell and claims to be the 'best solution for 'pro' quality gaming audio' while the USB Gaming Headset HS-950 appears to be catering for a slightly less hard-core gamer.

We're big fans of the Fatal1ty Creative stuff – so we'll be expecting the latest headsets to live up to previous high-standards.

The specs for the HS-1000 are:

Developed with 'Fatal1ty' – the assurance of 'pro' quality.

X-Fi technology ensures the most accurate 3D surround on headphones.

EAX support for ultra-real gaming effects.

USB connectivity for quick and easy installation.

Creative ALchemy technology for true 3D positional audio under Windows Vista.

Designed for comfort. Cushioned earpads and a light, flexible headband reduce listening fatigue during intensive gaming.

Noise-cancelling microphone can be detached to allow the headphones to be used with MP3 players.