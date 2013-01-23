Nintendo brings vintage games to Wii U with Virtual Console

Nintendo has played right, A, down, right, A, down on its Ocarina of Time and brought vintage Nintendo games to the Wii U with the newly-announced Virtual Console.

Due to land on the Wii U as part of a software update at some point this spring, the Wii U Virtual Console will bring games from older machines to the new kid on the block.

To begin with, this will include NES and SNES games, with Game Boy Advance to follow - all the games will be tweaked to work with the new GamePad as well as bringing Miiverse functionality to the party.

Unfortunately, that means you'll have to re-buy games you may have already bought on the Wii.

Money spinner

On the plus side, you can trial a number of NES games for 30p for 30 days before the service launches, including Balloon Fight and Mario & Yoshi.

If you want to something a bit more up to date to get your teeth into, Nintendo also announced that it is working on a whole new Zelda game for the Wii U - it's taking a while though, so it's also set to release a reboot of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker to tide you over until it's ready.

There's also word of the new Mario Kart for Wii U which will make an appearance alongside 3D Mario at E3 2013.