MTV launches Rock Band Network

Harmonix and MTV is launching the beta trial for its Rock Band Network service this week, letting budding musicians and bands upload their own tunes to sell to other gamers.

MTV's Rock Band Network Store is a key part of the company's strategy to ensure that Rock Band can take on Activision's mighty Guitar Hero in the long game.

The news was broken by the Wall Street Journal which reports that multi-platinum artists Creed and Evanescence will both have music on the service.

Indie darlings label, Sub Pop promises more music from The Shins, Flight of the Conchords, Mudhoney, Sleater-Kinney, and The Postal Service.

Open to all?

However, the Journal adds a note of caution, adding: "But given the technical know-how needed to format a song for the game, which may require users to hire a pricey third-party developer, the service could wind up serving mostly as a promotional platform for established acts."

Harmonix told Destructoid that the finalised Rock Band Network Store won't be live "until we accrue a good base of content, though we're already really excited by what we have in the pipeline."

Tracks will cost users $1 to $3, with prices set by the bands and track authors.

