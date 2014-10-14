Vine brings its attention span-challenged videos to Xbox One

The Vine experience has been tailored for TVs

If you won't watch anything that lasts longer than six seconds but still own an Xbox One, this is your lucky day.

"Starting today, you can entertain yourself with hours of short, looping videos on the big screen with the addition of the Vine app on Xbox One," reads an Xbox Wire announcement.

Does that sound slightly dystopian to anyone else? Like, we know ya'll can't pay attention to any one thing for more too long, so just entertain yourselves with these glorified GIFs until you die!

And don't worry, you can "snap" the Xbox One Vine app next to your game or whatever else you're doing so you never have to focus on a single thing at a time, even for just six seconds.

Just kidding, Vine is cool

This is the first time Twitter-owned Vine has been tailored specifically for large screen experiences.

It lets users browse playlists, categories and channels using voice and gesture commands with Xbox One Kinect.

The app can be downloaded for free from the Xbox One app store on the console.

Vine for Xbox One is available to Xbox Live members in several dozen countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.