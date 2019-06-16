Facebook is tweaking how it ranks public comments so the worst ones get hidden

Facebook is taking more steps to try and limit negative comments and abuse on its platform, introducing an improved ranking system for comments on public profiles that will hopefully lead to more "meaningful conversations".

Public comments on busy pages (like those for a celebrity for instance) are already ranked to some extent, using considerations like how many interactions a comment gets and various other "integrity signals".

Now Facebook says it's also going to take into account whether owners of pages and their network of friends have interacted with a comment. So if your post on Cristiano Ronaldo's Facebook page doesn't get a response from the great man himself, it might not show up quite as prominently.

The new rankings system will continue to use multiple considerations for ranking comments, and as usual, Facebook is going to keep some of its cards close to its chest to stop people gaming the system.

Facebook changes

These ranking adjustments are part of a much bigger overhaul for Facebook that was announced last month, with changes happening across all of the platform's various apps and services.

Groups and private conversations are being given more prominence in the new design, while the more traditional ways of sharing and the News Feed take a back seat.

Facebook Dating is getting rolled out across more countries, while a new feature called Meet New Friends helps you do exactly that – expand your network of buddies based on shared communities and interests.

The changes to comment rankings on public pages are rolling out now, so you should see them in effect straight away, unless you've already moved all your social networking into private group chats.

Via Gizmodo