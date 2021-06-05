Epsom Derby 2021 live stream: how to watch today's racing free and from anywhere

It's the most lucrative flat race on the British calendar, with a total prize pot of £1.125million up for grabs this year, and you can watch the whole event live no matter where you are in the world. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2021 Epsom Derby live stream from anywhere - including for FREE.

Back in its familiar June slot after last year's event was bumped a month to July due to the pandemic, the 2021 edition of this English Classic marks the 242nd running of this iconic race.

Restricted to 3-year-old Thoroughbreds, a total of 12 horses have been declared for this afternoon's race, with trainer Aidan O’Brien’s Bolshoi Ballet – the son of 2001 Epsom Derby winner Galileo – leading the pack as favourite following recent back-to-back wins at Leopardstown.

Coming up next with the bookies is Irish 2000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney and Fairway Stakes winner John Leeper following High Definition’s withdrawal. Also strongly tipped are Mohaafeth and Hurricane Lane following their success in the Newmarket Stakes and Dante Stakes respectively.

The undulating terrain at Epsom makes it particularly tough track to conquer - let alone predict - so it's a race that shouldn't be missed by racing fans.

With that in mind, here's how to watch the Epsom Derby 2021 - live stream today's race online wherever you are in the world - including for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

Related: how to watch a Euro 2020 live stream

How to watch 2021 Epsom Derby: FREE live stream in the UK

The Epsom Derby is this year scheduled for a 4.30pm start. And, as ever, the great news for horse racing fans in the UK is that the 2021 Epsom Derby is being shown on free-to-air TV, with ITV 1 the channel to tune into. The event is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. Coverage from Epsom Downs starts at 2.25pm. As it's ITV, anyone located in England can tune in for FREE - you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, of course (it's STV in Scotland). For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Not in the UK for the Derby? No worries - just download and install a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual. More details follow.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to live stream the Epsom Derby from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the Derby via your usual broadcaster, you'll likely discover that you can't due to geo-blocking restrictions.

But there's still a way to tune in! By downloading and installing a VPN, you can tell your device it's back at home and enjoy your home coverage wherever you are. Make sure you read all the fine print first, though, ensuring you're in compliance with any terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch the Epsom Derby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Basically making it super easy to use Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch the Epsom Derby FREE: live stream online in Ireland

Virgin Media One (formerly Ireland's TV3) is the channel that horse racing fans based in the Republic of Ireland will want to head to for the Epsom Derby. This means you can also get a 100% free Epsom Derby live stream in Ireland. Watch online using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Coverage starts at 1.30pm IST, with the Derby itself scheduled for 4.30pm. Not in Ireland for the Epsom Derby? Enjoy the same craic-ing coverage you would at home with the help of a good VPN - as explained above.

How to watch a Epsom Derby live stream in Canada

Horse racing fans based in Canada can live stream the 2021 Epsom Derby on the CBC Sports website. The horses are set to be at the starting line for a 11.30pm ET / 8.30am PT start in Canada. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route set out above and tune in to their service of choice regardless of where they are right now.

2021 Epsom Derby live stream: how to watch the horse race in Australia

Horse racing fans Down Under will find that premium TV provider Foxtel is the holder of the Epsom Derby 2021 rights, with the race set to be shown on Sky Thoroughbred Central. The race is set for 1.30am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning. See Foxtel pricing and sign up on its website to watch the Derby today Down Under. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Epsom Derby live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

2021 Epsom Derby runners and riders