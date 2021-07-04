England vs USA live stream: how to watch rugby union for free from anywhere

While the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa will be on most rugby fans minds, today's Test match at Twickenham will see some important groundwork being laid by Eddie Jones' men ahead of the 2023 World Cup. Read on for how to get a England vs USA live stream and watch this international rugby clash online.

Eleven England players have been called up by the Lions, opening the door to a number of young stars and fringe players to make their way into Jones' plans.

England vs USA live stream Date: Sunday, July 4 Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST / 1am NZT (Sun) Venue: Twickenham, London, England Free UK live stream: Channel 4 (UK) Global live streams: FloRugby Watch anywhere: try No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial

Marcus Smith will be looking to stake his claim as a starting fly-half, while his fellow Harlequins teammates Alex Dombrandt and Jack Kenningham have also been called up into England's squad for a two match series of Tests that also includes next Saturday's showdown with Canada.

England have beaten the Eagles on each of their six previous encounters , with the most recent victory coming during a 2019 World Cup pool match in Japan that saw today's hosts score seven tries as they romped to a 45-7 win.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a England vs USA live stream and watch this international rugby match FREE online today.

How to watch England vs USA: FREE live stream in the UK

The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that this match is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 1.30pm ahead of the 2pm kick-off, and you can also watch online via Channel 4's All4 streaming service. If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire. Not in the UK for England vs USA? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual. Full instructions below.

How to live stream England vs USA if you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that's England or anywhere else - and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch England vs USA from anywhere

How to watch England vs USA online in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show this match across the Atlantic. You'll be watching over your breakfast as it's scheduled for a 9am ET / 6am PT start. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 with an annual subscription costing $150. Either package give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football. All of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to live stream England vs USA FREE in Canada

The DAZN streaming service has been a reliable place to go for Canadian-based rugby fans of late, as the home for Six Nations coverage. It has most of the summer internationals this year, too. The England vs USA game kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning, and you can tune in for free, as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE TRIAL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.