Download of the day – Air Mail

Air Mail was created in just three days for the annual Ludum Dare game jam.

As the only mail carrier in a small rural community of scarf-wearing stick figures, your job is to carry oversized letter between the various residents. The distances are too large for walking, so instead you take to the skies in a rather adorable plane.

Unfortuantely, said plane suffers from rather poor fuel economy and you'll have to use gas wisely to avoid running out in the middle of nowhere. You can refill the tank from the various oil drums scattered throughout the landscape, but walking to and fro means sacrificing punctuality, and nobody wants that.

The game has no installer - just download the EXE file and run it to play

Download her: Air Mail

