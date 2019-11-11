Surprise! Disney Plus has doubled the number of Marvel movies at launch to 16

We previously knew of eight movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe launching on Disney Plus when the service arrives very soon on November 12. Now, that number has doubled to 16, with the late announcement rolling out in another outrageously long Twitter thread. Also announced was a special called Expanding the Universe, offering a first look at coming Disney Plus MCU projects.

From Iron Man to Endgame, see the newly announced @MarvelStudios titles that will be available to stream starting tomorrow on #DisneyPlus—including Expanding the Universe, a new look at the original series coming to the service.Look out for more titles to be announced soon.November 11, 2019

The list of movies launching on the service now goes like this. In bold, you'll find the movies that are freshly announced, alongside those we already knew were coming:

Iron Man

Thor

Iron Man 2

Captain America: The First Avenger

The Avengers

Iron Man 3

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Thor: The Dark World

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

That's a big upgrade from the previous line-up, which felt like a good start, but was well under half of the total movies based in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the official Disney tweet says, expect announcements for other movies soon, presumably as the US and Canadian rights go back into Disney's hands.

The hope is that one day Disney Plus will become the comprehensive home for the MCU, but a few factors stand in the way, like the Spider-Man film rights belonging to Sony. That means the library won't be complete unless Disney strikes a deal to bring them over, which is entirely possible, but so far hasn't been discussed in the announcement plans for Disney Plus.

These series will eventually be joined by a suite of new live-action Marvel series, like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye to start, with more based on Moon Knight, Ms Marvel and She-Hulk coming down the line.

Disney Plus launches on November 12.