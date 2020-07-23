Dell unveils new Alienware and G series gaming laptops in India

Dell has unveiled its 2020 gaming portfolio in India today. The company has announced four new gaming laptops under the Alienware and G series.

The newly launched gaming laptops are the Alienware m15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15. All four of them run on Windows 10 operating system and features a bunch of gaming-centric features. Also, AMD makes a debut on a Dell G series laptop.

Alienware m15 R3

The latest Alienware m15 R3 is the thinnest and lightest 15-inch Alienware laptop. It is build to offer great performance and comes with up to Up to 10th generation Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, 32GB memory, and up to 512GB SSD or 4TB HDD. For graphics, you get options to choose up to Nivida GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6 with Max-Q Design. The laptop includes eye-tracker which the company calls Tobii Experience. This is said to offer the world’s most advanced consumer eye-tracking system. To keep the thermals under the check, there is a new vapour chamber cooling.

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell G5 15 SE

The first Dell G series laptop to feature AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series chipset, the Dell G5 15 SE was first introduced earlier this year in CES. It features an octa-core SoC with 16 threads paired with AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU. It flaunts a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with customizable red-backlit keyboard with WASD and 51WHr battery. Port options on the machine include Standard SD card, headphone jack, 2x USB 2.0, mini display port, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2, RJ45 Ethernet, and USB-C display port.

Dell G5 15

The Dell G5 15 comes with a premium metallic finish. IKt is powered by up to 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors. This gaming laptop features large cooling vents and a dual-fan cooling technology to ease out the heat during intense gaming sessions. You get Nvidia GeForce 1650Ti or 1660Ti graphics. The Dell G5 15 weighs in at 2.34Kgs and is 21.6mm thin.

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell G3 15

The most affordable gaming in the new-gen gaming series, the Dell G3 15 offers up to 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor. It is available in two graphics variants, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics. The Dell G3 offers turbo-boost which can be activated by pressing Fn+Game Shift Key when required. The dual-fan cooling system helps the laptop to stay cool.

The all-new G series includes a few common gaming features such as the Nahimic 3D Audio that offers intuitive audio and voice controls and Audio Recon visual soundtracking for clear audio output. Game Shift that enables maximum fan speed for optimal processor performance during periods of intense gaming. And, lastly, the Alienware command centre, a hub for controlling in-game and peripheral lighting settings.

Price and availability

Laptop Price Alienware M15 R3 starts at Rs 1,99,990 Dell G5 15 SE starts at Rs 74,990 Dell G5 15 starts at Rs 82,590 Dell G3 15 starts at Rs 73,990

The new gaming laptops will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, offline stores, and Dell exclusive stores across India.