Honor MagicBook 15 with Ryzen chipsets launches in India on July 31

Honor, Huawei’s youth-focused sister brand, will be entering the PC segment in India later this month with its thin and light series of MagicBook laptops.

Honor’s primary product has always been its smartphones, tablets and lately, its wearables. However, in China, the portfolio is much larger than India. Honor has announced TVs, laptops, and routers in the past which seems to be getting a lot of attention. One among them is the MagicBook laptop series.

(Image credit: Honor)

Considering the current situation, Honor has partnered with Flipkart to launch its first laptop in India. The company will launch Honor MagicBook 15 on July 31. The machine will be powered by AMD’s Ryzen chipset and will run on Windows 10 OS. It follows a thin and light design and weighs about 1.5kg with a minimalist design approach and no webcam for a bezel-less display. There’s also a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication as well as support for fast charging.

With brands like Lenovo, HP, and Dell leading the market, Xiaomi also entered the laptops segment with its Mi NoteBook 14 recently. Honor aims to join them in the office laptop segment with the new MagicBook.

Once the MagicBook 15 is launched in India and gets a good response from the crowd, Honor will bring more models to the country. The company is also in talks with various manufacturers to initiate logical productions of its laptops and other IoT products.

In China, the latest Honor MagicBook starts at CNY 3,799, which converts to around Rs 40,000. It’s unclear which exact models will launch in India.

This year, Honor announced a mid-range device, the Honor 9X Pro without Google Play Services in India. Apart from the laptop, Honor will also re-enter the sub Rs 10,000 market in India with two new phones in the coming weeks. The new devices will come with AppGallery instead of Google Play Store and will lack Google Play services support.