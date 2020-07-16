Affordable Honor MagicBook 14, 15 goes official

Honor has finally unveiled the MagicBook series of laptops with Ryzen 4 U and H processors. Starting at CNY 3,799, the laptops look like they are true successors of the last year models and bring a host of upgrades more than just performance.

Today’s launch , hosted on Weibo, had three models - MagicBook 14, 15 and Pro. All of them have AMD’s latest 4 series of processors. While the MagicBook 14 and 15 have the U series, the higher-priced pro has H series of CPUs.

Coming in Glacier Silver and Starry Grey, both the MagicBook 14 and 15 have a TÜV Rhineland certified FHD display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. They both have 4.8 and 5.3mm small bezels around and cover 84% and 87% of screen-body ratio respectively.

The 14 and 15-inch models have lightweight metal body construction and weigh about 1.38 and 1.53kg respectively. The displays cover viewing angle of 178º and have an anti-glare coating.

Powering them is AMD Ryzen 4500U and 4700U processors. Both the variants have 16GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD storage. Graphics is handled by AMD Radeon GPU.

I/O includes a 3.5mm audio jack, 1x USB 3.0, and 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB-C that supports 65W charging on 15-inch and 45W on 14-inch, and an HDMI 2.0 port. Other features include a fingerprint sensor, high-density slim blade fans for better heat dissipation.

Honour says the charger can quickly charge nearly 50% in just 30 minutes. The MagicBook 14 and 15-inch laptops come with a 56Whr battery.

Starting at CNY 3799 ($542), the R5 4500U of the 14-inch variant is the base model and it’s higher R7 4700U is placed at CNY 4299 ($614). The R5 4500U and R7 4700U of the 15-inch model is priced at CNY 4199 ($599) and CNY 4699 ($671) respectively.

The Pro version has slightly upgraded. 16.1-inch FHD 100% sRGB display, has Ryzen 4600H and 4800H series of CPUs, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It also has Sharkfin 2.0 fans for better heat dissipation. Both the variants are priced at CNY 4499 ($642) and CNY 4999 ($714) respectively.