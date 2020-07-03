Honor X10 Max and Honor 30 Lite launched in China

Honor has announced two new 5G-enabled mid-range smartphones in China - the Honor 30 Lite and Honor X10 Max. They are the extensions of the respective series.

One thing that’s common with both the smartphones are the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset. Recently, the company had confirmed that MediaTek will be their chipset provider going forward. These phones are a part of that partnership.

Honor 30 Lite

(Image credit: Honor)

The Honor 30 Lite is as the name suggests, a ‘lite’ version of the flagship Honor 30 which was launched in April 2020. You get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The graphic performance will be taken care of by Mali-G57 GPU.

The device runs on Magic UI 3.1.1 based on Android 10 but, there are no Google apps and services.

Over to the camera, you get a triple camera array with 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.4 wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP camera housed in a dew-drop notch. You get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the handset is packed with a 4000mAh battery with Type-C port and 22.5 fast charging support.

Other features of the device include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G connectivity, 4K video recording, and Bluetooth 5.1. It comes in four colour options: Black, Silver, Rainbow, and Green.

Honor X10 Max

(Image credit: Honor)

The Honor 10X Max is the bigger version of the recently launched Honor X10 . It comes with a massive 7.09-inch HDR display, which is a compact table size screen. It has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It is also powered by MediaTek Dimesity 800 chipset with 5G connectivity support and up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In the camera department, you get a dual-camera system with a 48MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor also supports EIS. Over at the front, you get an 8MP snapper. It is powered by a huge 5000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging via Type-C port.

The device runs on EMUI10.1.1 based on Android 10 with no Google services. Other features of the device include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 1217 super linear speakers, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. It comes in three colour options: Black, Silver, and Blue.

Phone Config Price Indian equivalent Honor 30 Lite 6+64GB CNY 1699 ~Rs 18,000 Honor 30 Lite 6+128GB CNY 1899 ~Rs 20,100 Honor 30 Lite 8+128GB CNY 2199 ~Rs 23,300 Honor X10 Max 6+64GB CNY 1899 ~Rs 20,100 Honor X10 Max 6+128GB CNY 2099 ~Rs 23,300 Honor X10 Max 8+128GB CNY 2499 ~Rs 26,400

The Honor 30 Lite starts at CNY 1699(~Rs 18,000) and goes up to CNY 2199(~Rs 23,300) and the Honor X10 Max starts at CNY 1899(~Rs 20,100) and goes up to CNY 2499(~Rs 26,400). It will go on sale in China next week. There is no news on the availability of these devices outside China as of now.