Shuttle's latest has Blu-ray and HD DVD

Shuttle has unveiled its new XPC G5 6801M this week, described as a "mini-PC Media-Centre for Blu-ray and HD DVD".

It’s Shuttle’s first AMD-based HD-compatible mini-PC system and, with the aid of a single HDMI cable, can transfer high def movies to your HD flat-screen televisions.

Specs wise, the XPC G5 6801M features… breathe in… an AMD Athlon 64 X2 4200+ processor, 2GB of DDR2 RAM, a 320GB hard drive, the aforementioned Blu-ray / HD DVD combo drive, ATI's 256MB HD 3450 graphics card, a DVB-T tuner, 25-in-1 multicard reader and 7.1-channel audio output.

Packed in a tiny box

"The LG GGC-H20L Combo drive is suitable for both HD formats and AMD's Athlon 64 X2 6000+ processor and in conjunction with the 2GB DDR2-800 memory delivers the required performance for fluid playback", according to Tom Seiffert, head of Marketing & PR at Shuttle.

Shuttle’s release also adds that its latest mini-PC is rounded off with 8-channel audio, Gigabit-LAN, FireWire, six USB-Ports and eSATA-Ports.

Should you want to drop the HD-DVD drive or configure the specs to your own requirements, then you can do so using Shuttle’s Systems Configurator

The Shuttle XPC G5 6801M is available immediately in specialist retailers at an RRP of 1,234 euros (excluding VAT).