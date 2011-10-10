Steve Jobs: The Movie rights bought by Sony

The life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has been optioned for the big screen

The story of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs will be turned into a movie after Sony Pictures reportedly bought the rights to his official biography.

The movie studio, which also brought The Social Network to the big screen, will base the film around Walter Isaacson's official biography simply titled 'Steve Jobs', which is released on October 24th.

Deadline is reporting that Sony has splashed-out a "seven figure" sum to acquire the rights and that the film will be produced by Mark Gordon.

Brought forward

The release of the official biography, which was the subject of 40 interviews over two years, was brought forward a month, following the sad passing of Steve Jobs last week.

The author, a former managing editor of TIME magazine, says that Mr Jobs decision to agree to the book was so his children would understand why he spent so much time away from home.

"I wanted my kids to know me," he told Walter Isaacson. "I wasn't always there for them, and I wanted them to know why and to understand what I did."

Mr Jobs, who co-founded Apple and twice built it into the most influential tech company in the world, died last week, aged 56, following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Via: Guardian, Deadline