Is Apple eyeing LG's Ultra HD panels for its own iTV set?

Whispers relating to the fabled Apple iTV set have been so few and far between in recent months we were starting to think there were no more grapes growing on that particular vine.

However, one of the tech world's most intriguing subjects reemerged with a vengeance today, with reports claiming the device is not only still in the works, but will now be Ultra HD-ready.

We have a dumpster truck full of salt ready to douse these reports, but the often sketchy DigiTimes site claimed the company is in talks with LG to buy up a stack of 55- and 65-inch 4K panels.

Citing "rumours" rather than direct info from the usual supply chain sources, the report claimed no deal has been finalised, with Sharp listed as another potential supplier being considered by Apple.

The 4K resolution?

For what it's worth, another DigiTimes report from March indicated that Apple was indeed looking to equip its TV boxes with 4K screens, with a launch pegged by the end of the year.

Talk of the iTV has been relatively quiet since then, and perhaps Apple has spent time thinking how it future-proof the device with a screen resolution four times greater than current HD sets.

While this would make the Apple iTV a more intriguing proposition from a technological standpoint, it would surely, depending on the launch timeframe, bump the price tag up considerably.

That could limit Apple's ability to make a sales splash with much of its existing user base, who may be used to paying a little extra for phones, tablets and computers, but are less likely to shell out several thousands on a TV.