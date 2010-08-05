Exclusive Apple Store Covent Garden t-shirt unboxing

The Apple Store Covent Garden t-shirt will be available to the first 4,000 people (plus a few journo stragglers) to walk through the door of the store on Saturday.

As incentives come it is one of the best we have ever witnessed. We are sure that Apple thought long and hard about its marketing strategy, dismissing giving away iPads (too obvious), iPhone 4s (not enough bumpers) and Macs (too heavy), before deciding that everybody loves a t-shirt - especially one which has been woven by the hands of Steve Jobs*.

So to commemorate 'the best product Apple has ever produced' (our words), we have put together this unboxing for you.

Sit back, relax and take a deep breath as you witness history in the making.

The Apple Covent Gardent t-shirt was given to us in a fairly unassuming plastic Apple-branded bag. This is a clever strategy by the company, lowering our expectations that the t-shirt was going to be nothing special.

How wrong we were.

In the bag was a plain box, with a touch of Apple branding. The rakish angle of the Apple-tape is clearly a pastiche on the neo-feminist leanings of post-modern Columbian society. Or we ripped it.

Peel off the Apple-branded sticker and the box unfolds, the two sides opening up like a Chinese takeaway box. Oh, and that black thing poking out - THAT'S THE AWESOME, ONLY 4,000 IN THE WORLD, APPLE COVENT GARDEN T-SHIRT!!!

And now you can bathe your eyes in the glory of the whole of the t-shirt. We love that Apple has gone for a simple uni-body design, adding a smattering of colour to the logo while clearly eradicating any possibility of antenna problems by not including a phone.

The logo, we are guessing, represents the historic arches of Covent Garden, or an elaborate game of croquet. And it's so good we need to take a closer look.

Told you it was good.

We love that Apple has added its Apple logo in the last arch. "The design ethic was brought about by our team-wide excursion to Mozambique. We got back to Apple's BrainHive and sat on different styles of beanbag thinking of the best way to clarify what Covent Garden meant to us. Apple is the last thing you remember," Jonny Ives didn't say.

Flipping the t-shirt over and Apple has rewarded its followers with a personalised motif. We're sorry the picture is a touch blurry, but that's what happens when you get excited.

To make it clear it reads: Apple Store, Covent Garden. Underneath is the date: 07.08.2010. This is one to remember. Forever.

Now on to the label, which proves that Apple has thought long and hard about the t-shirt, deciding to rope in American Apparel - you know, the ones with the saucy ads - to help them produce this sumptious product.

Is this the first third-party link-up Apple has done for such a flagship product? We think it may well be.

And, finally, we are sorry to say this is the end of what is probably TechRadar's greatest journalistic achievement. Here you can see how the t-shirt looks on. See how it glows? We think there is magic woven into the fabric.

Apple magic.

*TechRadar cannot verify if Steve Jobs actually made these t-shirts himself.