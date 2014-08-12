Sharp's MX-C301W printer is 17-inches wide, 18-inches tall

Businesses searching for a powerful printer in a small frame will be interested to hear about Sharp's latest offering. Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America has released a new 17-inch wide, 18-inch tall multifunction printer (MFP) that weighs 72.8 pounds.

The MX-C301W desktop color MFP offers traditional copy, print, scan and fax capabilities, as well as wireless connectivity and a 7-inch touchscreen panel. The compact printer is capable of producing 30 pages per minute at 600 dpi, and the scanner can process 37 pages per minute.

All of this work can be done directly from mobile devices via the Sharpdesk Mobile app, which allows users to scan and print documents directly from smartphones and tablets without a hardline connection.

Sharing and saving

The MFP supports Cloud Portal Office, Sharp's proprietary content management service that enables clients to store and share documents in the cloud. The MX-C301W comes loaded with a 250 GB hard drive and Sharp's ImageSEND functionality that enables users to scan documents to e-mail, network folders and USB devices.

The multifunction printer is generally available for purchase or lease.