Chisora vs Price live stream: how to watch tonight's boxing online from anywhere

A snake bite could put David Price back in world title contention tonight. The 36-year-old Liverpudlian has stepped in to fight Dereck Chisora after Joseph Parker was forced to pull out of tonight's card through a suspected insect infection. And you can live stream the Chisora vs Price fight and its undercard using our guide below.

Price will face a revitalised Chisora, who comes into tonight's fight on a high after brutally knocking out Artur Szpilka in his last outing back in July.

Dereck Chisora vs David Price - where and when Chisora vs Price will take place today (Saturday, October 26) at the O2 Arena in London. The undercard is set to start at 6pm BST local time, with the ring walks for the main event expected to start at around 9pm BST (so 4pm ET, 1pm PT).

Tonight's unexpected fight represents a huge opportunity for Price, who comes into the bout off the back of a career-best performance. Having suffered two bad losses in a row last year, the 6ft 8in Scouse powerhouse resurrected his career with a commanding win over Dave Allen who was forced to retire before the 11th round during their July clash at the O2.

Price was only drafted in for tonight's clash at the start of the month, meaning Chisora has had to change his preparations for a vastly different fighter than the one he had been expecting to face. The London-based fighter will need to call upon his vast big fight experience and get in the pocket against an opponent with a significant reach advantage.

Live stream Chisora vs Price from outside your country

In the UK or North America (where DAZN has you sorted) tonight? Then scroll just a little further down this page and we'll tell you who's broadcasting the boxing from where you are. As well as some bad news for those Down Under.

But if you're abroad this weekend then you'll need another way to watch and avoid possible geo-blocking. That's where using a VPN comes in.

How to watch the Chisora vs Price fight: UK stream

British fight fans looking to watch tonight's fight will need to go down the pay-per-view route, with Sky Box Office holding exclusive broadcast rights to the main event and its undercard. It's priced at £19.95 to purchase. With that you'll get reruns of the fight as well, so you can even watch it again – if it's as good as it's looking it will be. The undercard action is set to begin at 6pm with the main event due to commence around 9pm. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home

How to live stream Chisora vs Price in the US

Streaming service DAZN continues to lap up must-watch events, including all tonight's action from the O2 in London. If you're not already a subscriber, you can sign up to DAZN at its website. A contract will set you back $19.99 per month and the channel is promising 'over 70 fight nights per year' - that's where a $99 one-year contract looks like far better value. For current subscribers, the fight is already included as part of your plan. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home. Tonight's undercard is set to begin at 10am PT and 1pm ET, with the main event slated for a 4pm ET, 1pm PT start.

How to watch a Chisora vs Price live stream in Canada for FREE

As with the US, DAZN is the channel holding the cards for Chisora vs Price in Canada, too. But unlike South of the border, Canadians are also offered a one month free trial. Subscriptions are $20 per month or $150 annually at present. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

