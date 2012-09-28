Bowers & Wilkins announces long-term partnership with Maserati

British audio giant Bowers & Wilkins has announced a partnership with the iconic Italian car manufacturer Maserati.

The partnership – described as 'long-term' – will see B&W produce the sound systems for Maserati's new car ranges and was announced at the Paris Motor Show.

"If you look at the values the companies have in common, the partnership makes perfect sense," said Maserati CEO Harald Wester.

Proud heritage

"Both Maserati and Bowers & Wilkins have a proud heritage of traditional craftsmanship and engineering excellence," he added.

"Both have a real commitment to innovation. And both continue to set benchmarks for performance and design in our industries.

"Maserati has always attracted discerning customers who appreciate understated refinement and genuine performance – and the same can be said for Bowers & Wilkins."

B&W insists that it has come up with "something very special" for the car's audio system, although it was not offering up any actual detail.