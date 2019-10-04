Bose draws curtain on Sleepbuds after complaints about battery life

Bose is discontinuing its white noise-playing Sleepbuds, amid complaints that the battery life is not up to scratch.

In an email to customers, Bose said battery issues were to blame for the demise of the Sleepbuds, with customers finding that they "wouldn't fully charge, [would] power down completely, or suffered from both issues".

Bose adds that initially it "believed that software and firmware updates could fix the issues," but later found that, "while the battery we chose functions safely, it doesn't work as consistently or predictably as it should to meet our standards".

The email also states that Bose will be honoring the Sleepbuds' warranty, and customers will be entitled to a full refund as long as they return their buds by December 31 2019 – if you want a refund, head to the SleepBuds support page for more information.

(Image credit: Bose)

Silent night

The company first announced the Bose Sleepbuds in 2017 on the crowdfunding service Indiegogo, and after a successful campaign they officially launched in June 2018.

Using noise-masking tech to block out the sounds around you, the SleepBuds were designed to ensure that you weren't constantly woken up by the slightest sound – or, most importantly, by your partner's snoring.

The Sleepbuds also offered white noise tracks such as wind turbines or waves to help you drift off at night – as sleeping aids, the didn't have the ability to play music.

When we reviewed the Sleepbuds in 2018, we were actually very impressed by their comfortable fit and sleek design, and we didn't experience any issues with the battery life, which came in at just under the stated 16 hours; however, it's clear that the buds didn't live up to customer expectations in the long term.

In the meantime, Bose says it's "committed to making our vision a reality", so we could well see a new version of the SleepBuds hit the market soon – for now, we'll have to say goodnight to the originals.

Via Engadget