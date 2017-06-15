B&O Beoplay E4 noise cancelling in-ear headphones let you silence the world

Ugh, the world - it's a bit noisy at times. Thankfully the audio gods have blessed us with noise cancelling, so the only thing that person on the bus crunching on crisps is bothering is their arteries.

Noise cancelling usually means big cans, though, but not so with the B&O Beoplay E4. Bang & Olufsen's latest earphones have been given some premium noise-cancelling technology that was last seen in the company's B&O Beoplay H9 over-the-ear luxury range.

Using this tech means the Beoplay E4s can cut out 15dB of low frequency sound - which is Barry White levels of rumble.

As there is noise-cancelling tech inside, a battery is needed. B&O have strapped this to the cable of the 'phones. It looks sleek and not too cumbersome - and it's also where the volume control is.

The battery is forged from aluminium, as is each earpiece. B&O promises that they are scratch resistant and light, too - it's managed to keep the weight of each bud to just 50g/0.76oz.

The Beoplay E4 are out now in black and will cost £249 (around $320/AU$420). In the package you get a charging cable, a flight adapter, four different silicone ear tips and one pair of Memory Foam ear tips.

Oh, and the knowledge that crunchy crisp man will never, ever bother you again.