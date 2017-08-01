BlackBerry aims for a promising comeback with the KEYone at Rs 39,990

BlackBerry today launched its latest smartphone, the KEYone, in India today. Manufactured by TCL, the BlackBerry KEYone was launched earlier this year at the MWC 2017 event in Barcelona. It features a physical QWERTY keyboard and comes with BlackBerry’s suite of productivity apps.

The BlackBerry KEYone comes with a 4.5-inch display with a resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels, resulting in an aspect ratio of 3:2. This aspect ratio can be a little awkward compared to other phones. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

We must note that the Indian variant of the KEYone comes with updated specifications, which includes a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage in place of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Just below the display, the KEYone sports a 4-row backlit QWERTY keyboard that also responds to touch gestures. The keyboard also supports up to 52 customizable shortcuts. The spacebar comes with a fingerprint sensor embedded into it. Additionally, the back of the KEYone features a soft textured back. An aluminium frame runs around the phone.

One of BlackBerry’s primary selling points is its security. The KEYone comes with the Android 7.1 Nougat update installed out of the box, along with BlackBerry’s security and productivity suite.

Other specs of the KEYone include Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage with microSD card support up to 2TB. A 3505 mAh battery powers the phone. With Quick Charge 3.0 support, BlackBerry claims that you can charge up to 50% of the battery in 36 minutes.

In terms of imaging, the KEYone comes with a 12MP rear camera with PDAF and 4K video recording support, along with an 8MP front camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac with dual band support, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC and a USB 3.1 Type C port.

BlackBerry KEYone has been priced at Rs. 39,990 in India. It comes in Limited Edition Black color and will be available exclusively on Amazon India starting from August 8th.