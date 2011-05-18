New MacBook Airs to debut in June/July

New MacBook Airs: set to slink onto the scene in summer

Amid rumours of delays to other Apple products, sources in Apple's Taiwanese supply chain have said that the new batch of MacBook Air notebooks are on track for a summer launch.

The anonymous sources told Digitimes that shipments of the Airs will begin in late May, ready for a commercial launch in June or July.

According to the same suppliers, the new slimline Apples will feature Intel's Sandy Bridge chipset as well as Thunderbolt, the high-speed fibre-optic file transfer system developed by Apple and Intel.

Thunderation

Thunderbolt first made an appearance in the latest round of MacBook Pros, and is strongly mooted to make its way to all new Mac products.

The new Airs will be available with 11.6-inch and 13.3-inch displays, if the anonymous suppliers are to be believed.

None of this comes as much of a surprise to anyone, but it's nice to hear that at least one set of upcoming Apple products seems to be on track.

From Digitimes via Gizmodo