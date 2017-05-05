Another phone brand may be dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack

The 3.5mm headphone jack is still an emotional sticking point for many despite the Moto Z, HTC U Ultra, iPhone 7 and others dropping the port.

A recent leak of the Honor 9 suggests the Chinese company may be prepared to lose the headphone jack too when its flagship phone comes out later this year.

Renders from The Tech Point show what we'd expect from the Honor 9 apart from a USB-C connector and a lack of a headphone jack.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Goodbye legacy tech

Many may be upset about the Honor 9 dropping the feature, but you’ll likely be able to use Bluetooth and USB-C connector headphones with the phone instead.

Honor dropping the headphone jack may be in an attempt to make the phone thinner, or it may be to make the phone waterproof. That's something we haven't seen Honor do before.

If the Honor 9 does lose its headphone jack, it may be a clear sign the Huawei Mate 10 and Huawei P11 will also lose the legacy tech.

Huawei Technologies owns the Honor brand and a lot of the design language and technology is shared across both brands. For example, the Honor 8 had a dual-camera a few months after the Huawei P9 got the feature too.

If Bluetooth headsets are good enough for the Honor 9, it's likely the company will think it's good enough for the Huawei flagships too.