AMD Ryzen 7 2800X could square up against Intel’s 8-core Coffee Lake CPU

The AMD Ryzen 7 2800X was suspiciously absent in the Ryzen 2nd Generation launch lineup, and now the chipmaker has teased that it has saved its best for last.

Speaking to Tech Power Up, AMD Senior Vice President Jim Anderson hinted that we might see a Ryzen 7 2800X processor released at a later date. The main reason for the delay supposedly being that the Ryzen 7 2700X already trounces the Intel Core i7-8700K in performance to price.

Without another higher-end consumer processor to compete with, there really isn’t any reason for AMD to throw down an even faster chip. Furthermore, with looming rumors that Intel will introduce an eight-core Coffee Lake S CPU, AMD may well be holding back its flagship chip to see what Team Blue does first.

We don’t often speculate, but this is one of the rare times we would put a rumor in the “you better believe it” category. A fight between Intel’s first consumer-grade octa-core processor and AMD’s best Ryzen 2nd generation processor will be a spectacle to behold.

Via The Inquirer