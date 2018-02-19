A new LeEco phone with 18:9 display spotted on Weibo

Last time we heard about Chinese tech giant LeEco it was about its extinction soon after its entry into the US markets and investment in Faraday Future. The company has once again made headlines after several renders of a new LeEco-made phone surfaced online. Rumoured as the Le X, the phone was first spotted on China’s social media platform Weibo.

The look of the leaked phone suggests that the company is following the industry by shifting to 18:9 aspect ratio and minimal bezels. The Le X also appears to have a dual-camera setup on both the front and the back, and there’s no fingerprint sensor visible on the body.

It can be expected that the company will incorporate the under the screen fingerprint sensor, but it’s hard to believe that LeEco in its current state will invest in licensing or developing the tech in near future.

A quad camera setup

The back has a vertical dual-camera setup that resembles a lot like the one on the new Nokia phones. The phone in the picture carries a very distinct design compared to other LeEco phones. It has rounded edges and curved back with minimal bezel around the display, which is derived from phones launched in 2017.

From the overall impression of the phone, it seems like LeEco might launch it in the the mid-range segment to make an impactful comeback. However, the company has not made any announcement regarding the launch.

The company last year restarted some of its consumer electronics business with the launch of ten new televisions in China. If the company can manage its debts, we can expect some more action from them in the coming year.

