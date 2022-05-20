How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online: stream season 7 episodes from anywhere

Eight former Drag Race winners return to sashay their way to $200,000 and receive the title of “Queen of all Queens”. Yes, it’ll be all tops and no bottoms as they hit the main stage to wow the judges with their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent. Read on as we detail how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 online – and for FREE in the US with a Paramount Plus subscription

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 online Premiere: May 20 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST New episodes: every Friday at the same time Stream now: Get a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial International streaming options: Crave (CA) | WOW Presents Plus (UK) | Stan (AUS)

Drag Race UK Versus the World brought international contestants together to crown a global champion. Now All Stars – which normally gives eliminated queens a shot at RuDemption – is uniting former winners from the OG show and its spin-off to prove who among them can execute the best lewks and lip-syncs.

Which queens are back to snatch another crown? Raja is the earliest racer from season 3, who’ll join All Stars season 4 co-winners Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck alongside Jinkx Monsoon and Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne – the only non-US contestant here. Meanwhile, we’re psyched to see Yvie Oddly again after her incredible season 11 performance and that sensational lip-sync.

Expect more gag-worthy guest judges (Cameron Diaz, Hannah Einbinder, Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and a special appearance from the one and only, supermodel and divine diva Naomi Campbell. All courtesy of your BFF Mama Ru.

It’s going to be 110% eleganza extravaganza. Don’t miss a moment of it with our guide on how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 online now.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online from outside your country

Gagging for the latest season of All Stars but travelling outside of your home country? If so, you’ll find regional restrictions prevent you from streaming your favorite shows while abroad.

Luckily, circumventing geo-blocks is actually really simple. All you need to do is download a VPN to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 online from anywhere in the world. It's an ingenious piece of software that changes your IP address, so you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 online for FREE in the US

Prepare for major DejaRu this Friday, May 20 on Paramount Plus as eight former contestants return to strut their stuff on the main stage. Paramount will drop two episodes when the series debuts, then subsequently add one a week of the remaining 10 episodes, which will be available to stream from 3am ET / 12am PT. Formerly known as CBS All Access before relaunching as Paramount Plus last March, this VOD platform not only provides great value – a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus is available from just $4.99 a month – but it currently offers an a week-long Paramount Plus FREE TRIAL too. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN.

What else can I watch on Paramount Plus?

In addition to seasons 1 to 12 of the main Drag Race series, the service features new originals and TV shows like the iCarly reboot, Halo, and Star Trek: Picard, not to mention being the obvious place to watch Frasier's return, and the best of CBS's live sports action without having to splash out on pricey cable. That, PLUS Hollywood movies like the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Hustle, and Terminator: Dark Fate to boot.

Paramount Plus is compatible with a variety of devices, including Android, iPad, and iPhone, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, and PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles. You can stream on three devices simultaneously, and have the ability to download TV series and films to watch offline.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 online in the UK

Formerly sashaying onto Netflix, UK viewers will now need a subscription to WOW Presents Plus to enjoy Drag Race All Stars season 7. Like in the US, the first two episodes arrive on Friday, May 20, with new episodes available to stream from 8am. Additionally, All Stars 'behind the scenes' show Untucked will be here to watch right after All Stars season 7 airs. WOW Presents Plus costs £4.49 a month or the reduced annual rate of £44.90. It’s home to (almost) everything Drag Race, including international shows in Italy, Spain and Holland, plus docuseries Werq the World, UNHhhh, Painted with Raven, Jimbo Vs. Peas, and loads more LGBTQ+ content. And it’s compatible with iPhone, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, ROKU and Fire TV devices, in addition to the Xbox One and Samsung Smart TV. Travelling outside of the country? Simply download a VPN to stream new episodes no matter what country you’re in.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 online in Canada FREE

You'll find All Stars season 7 through OUTtvGO and Crave, with the new season available to both cable customers and OTT viewers from Friday, May 20. Linear TV channel OUTtv will broadcast the first two episodes live between 5pm and 8pm PT / 8pm and 11pm ET on May 20. But if you’ve cut the cord, you can also subscribe to OUTtvGo for CND$3.99 a month – or CND$39.99 a year, which can be streamed on Roku, Apple TV, iOS and Android apps. You’ll also find Crave On-Demand home to All Stars season 7 along with other Drag Race content. And if you’re a new subscriber, then Crave offers a 7-day free trial for you to enjoy. When that’s over, a monthly sub costs from CND$9.99 (plus tax) until you decide to cancel. It’s worth remembering that if you find yourself in a different country, you can download a VPN to overcome any geo-blocking restrictions. That way you never need to miss a sick’ning lip-sync or heartfelt kiki between squirrel friends.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 online FREE in Australia

Stan is the online mecca for Drag Race fans Down Under. Subscribers should expect the first two All Stars season 7 episodes to land on Friday, May 20, with a new instalment each week thereafter. The platform gifts new customers with a 30-day free trial with which to explore the service, and when this elapses, you can continue your subscription from only AUS$10 per month with loads of great TV and film content to explore. As mentioned above, should you find yourself abroad when All Stars Season 7 kicks off, ExpressVPN is the best way to connect to your usual streaming services. And did we mention it's also a great way to keep your personal information safe online too?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

