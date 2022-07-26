Germany vs France live stream: how to watch Women's EURO 2022 semi-final online from anywhere

Fire meets fire in this Women's Euro 2022 semi-final showdown between Germany, the only team that's yet to concede at the tournament, and France, who just knocked out the reigning champions with one of the most impressive team displays of the finals. The battle between respective skippers Alexandra Popp and Wendie Renard promises to be something special, so here's how to watch a Germany vs France live stream no matter where you are in the world - including FREE coverage in some places.

Germany vs France free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)

Germany vs France live stream Date: Wednesday, July 27 Start time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch from anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: ESPN Plus or ESPN 2 via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab)

Eight-time Euros champions Germany sailed through the group stage but were rattled by Austria last week. Popp, who has scored in every game so far, sealed the victory late on with a trademark predatory intervention earned through sheer hard-running persistence, but Die Nationalelf know they'll have to be better against France.

Despite losing star striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto to injury, Les Bleues soared to fresh heights against the Netherlands on Saturday with one of the most dominant performances of the tournament. Corinne Diacre's side fashioned 33 attempts on goal, and might have racked up a basketball score on another day.

They were made to work hard for a 1-0 victory that did not represent the balance of play, but in some ways it may have been the perfect preparation for this clash. In Delphine Cascarino, Kadidiatou Diani and Grace Geyoro, France have one of the most explosive attacking units around, but they're going to have to be ruthless to find a way past Merle Frohms, who's been unflappable in the German goal.

Meanwhile, the effervescent Lina Magull and relentless Popp will be constant menaces against a France backline that has been prone to lapses in concentration at the back. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Germany vs France live stream and watch the Women's EURO 2022 online.

(opens in new tab) Germany vs France is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 8pm BST on Wednesday evening. The build-up starts at 7.30pm. You can also live stream Germany vs France on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch Germany vs France from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Germany vs France below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Germany vs France from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Germany vs France: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch Germany vs France on either ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) or ESPN 2 in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. Stream Women's EURO 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Alternatively, ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

How to live stream Germany vs France in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Women's EURO 2022 fixture live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Germany vs France in Australia. Be warned though, the game kicks off at 5am AEST in the early hours of Thursday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

Can I watch a Germany vs France live stream in Canada?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the Women's EURO 2022 in Canada at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.