Germany vs England live stream: how to watch Nations League online for free

Victories over Germany are treasured almost as highly as trophies by England fans, and the 5-1 thrashing that marked the Three Lions' most recent clash with Die Mannschaft in Munich remains one of the sweetest of all. Gareth Southgate was an unused substitute on that occasion, and 19 years later he returns to Bavaria to face the German fury. Read on to find out how to watch a Germany vs England live stream and see the 2022 Nations League online today, no matter where you are in the world - including ways to watch the game absolutely FREE.

The 5-1 home soil mauling is regarded as one of the most embarrassing in Germany's history, and though they've beaten England four times since then, a 2-0 defeat in the last 16 of last summer's Euros makes this a big moment for Hansi Flick's side. The rebuild is going well, but Germany are yet to claim a statement result under their new coach.

Germany’s 1-1 draw in Italy at the weekend was a high-octane, quality affair – everything that England's 1-0 defeat to Hungary was not. It looked like the perfect chance for Southgate to experiment with his team, but it was one of those days when none of it worked.

Set-pieces are a key weapon for England but the quality of deliveries was abysmal, and the team was unable to create anything of note from open play. England's backline also has questions to answer. Having struggled to handle the relatively static Adam Szalai, they now face the pace and trickery of Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry, the latter of whom was Germany's standout performer against Italy.

This has the makings of a brilliant game, so follow our guide to get a Germany vs England live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online from anywhere.

How to watch Germany vs England: live stream Nations League for FREE

(opens in new tab) The great news for football fans in the UK is that Germany vs England is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch a Germany vs England free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab) Coverage of Germany vs England starts at 7pm BST on Tuesday evening, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off, and you can also stream the game via Channel 4's All4 service (opens in new tab). If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

How to watch Germany vs England from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Germany vs England live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Germany vs England from anywhere

How to watch Germany vs England: live stream soccer in the US FREE without cable

(opens in new tab) Germany vs England kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday, and in the US the game is being shown exclusively on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab), which is free to stream. Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service FuboTV. You can access it through the Fubo Sports Network website (opens in new tab), or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, Roku and FuboTV.

Germany vs England live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Germany vs England on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Germany vs England: live stream Nations League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the only place to watch Germany vs England in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST early on Wednesday morning, so brace yourself for a sleepy one. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Germany vs England: live stream Nations League in New Zealand