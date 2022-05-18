European Taekwondo Championships 2022 live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

More than 400 of the best taekwondo athletes on the planet are in action at the 25th edition of the European Taekwondo Championships. The four-day competition is the biggest taekwondo event since the last Olympics and a major stop on the road to Paris 2024. Ready for some the fastest axe kicks, roundhouses and hammer fists you've ever seen? Read on as our guide explains how to watch a 2022 European Taekwondo Championships live stream from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage in the UK.

The 2022 European Taekwondo Championships marks the first time that Para Taekwondo has been fully integrated into the schedule, with reigning world champion Lisa Gjessing one of the star attractions. Home hopeful Beth Munro, the Dane's perennial rival, is another fighter to keep an eye on, as are Amy Truesdale, Guljonoy Naimova and Secil Er.

The British contingent is set to be especially strong at the Manchester Regional Arena. Two-time Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones is the face of the championships, while there are also high hopes for Rebecca McGowan and Bianca Walkden, who triumphed in their respective categories at last year's event in Sofia, as well as Lauren Williams and Bradly Sinden, who took silver in Tokyo.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2022 European Taekwondo Championships live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the European Taekwondo Championships for FREE in the UK.

How to watch 2022 European Taekwondo Championships for FREE

Taekwondo fans in the UK can watch the European Taekwondo Championships for FREE on BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. The only caveat is that the BBC's coverage of the European Taekwondo Championships isn't live. Each session's action is instead being shown on a delayed broadcast in the evenings and afternoons. The full BBC European Taekwondo Championships schedule is listed below. You can, however, watch the final session of the European Taekwondo Championships LIVE and for FREE on FreeSports, which is the free-to-air branch of Premier Sports. That means you can also live stream the action on FreeSports Player, which is available online and via apps for iOS and Android. FreeSports' European Taekwondo Championships coverage runs from 6.45pm-8.30pm BST on Sunday evening.

European Taekwondo Championships TV schedule

As mentioned above, the BBC's coverage of the European Taekwondo Championships isn't live.

Every day session starts at 9am BST and ends at 5pm, while the evening sessions begin after 6.30pm and end after 8pm.

The full BBC European Taekwondo Championships schedule is as follows.

All times given in BST.

Thursday, May 19

6.45pm - Day 1, Session 1

Friday, May 20

4.35pm - Day 1, Session 2

Friday, May 20

6.30pm - Day 2, Session 1

Saturday, May 21

5.05pm - Day 2, Session 2

Saturday, May 21

7.15pm - Day 3, Session 1

Sunday, May 22

1.20pm - Day 3, Session 2

Sunday, May 22

7pm - Day 4, Session 1

Monday, May 23

8pm - Day 4, Session 2

How to watch 2022 European Taekwondo Championships from outside your country

We've recommended the best place to live stream the European Taekwondo Championships above. But might run into a problem trying to access coverage if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream taekwondo from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to use a VPN to watch 2022 European Taekwondo Championships

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for UK citizens abroad.