BAFTAs live stream 2022: how to watch British Academy Film Awards online from anywhere

Rebel Wilson has the floor at the Royal Albert Hall, where the film industry's great and good will be glammed up and hoping to take home an iconic BAFTA mask. Belfast, Don't Look Up, Dune, Licorice Pizza, and The Power of the Dog are in the running for the biggest prize of the night, and you can follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2022 BAFTAs live stream online wherever you are.
Date: Sunday, March 13
Time: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT
Venue: Royal Albert Hall, London
FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | Britbox FREE trial (US, CA)
Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days
Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune is in the running for the most accolades, receiving nominations across 11 categories. Jane Campion's Western drama The Power of the Dog, and Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical coming-of-age flick Belfast also look poised to win big, with eight and six nominations respectively.
Flying the flag for the lesser-heralded talent, meanwhile, are Aleem Khan's heart-rending family drama After Love, Philip Barantini's anxiety-inducing Boiling Point, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's painfully contemplative Drive My Car, and Clio Barnard's precarious romantic drama Ali & Ava.
It's a two-hour show but you'll want to tune in from the start, with Shirley Bassey set to open the evening with a bombastic nod to the James Bond franchise's 60th anniversary, and CODA actress Emilia Jones set to sing Joni Mitchell's poignant folk classic, "Both Sides Now".
Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 BAFTAs live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the BAFTAs nominees further down the page.
How to watch 2022 BAFTAs for FREE in the UK
The 2022 BAFTAs are being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with the two-hour show set to begin at 7pm GMT on Sunday, March 13.
You can also live stream the BAFTAs (or catch up on it later) on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use with a valid TV licence.
It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.
How to watch a 2022 BAFTAs live stream from anywhere
Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 BAFTAs from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.
That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.
It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.
How to watch 2022 BAFTAs: live stream in the US for FREE
In the US, the 2022 BAFTAs are being live streamed on Britbox, with coverage of the two-hour ceremony getting underway at 2pm ET / 11am PT.
A subscription to the streaming service costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, after a 7-day Britbox FREE trial.
It's packed with great British shows, such as Time, Line of Duty, The Bay, and The Pembrokeshire Murders.
Outside of the US? Watch the 2022 BAFTAs just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.
How to watch the 2022 BAFTAs online in Canada for FREE
Britbox is also live streaming the 2022 BAFTAs in Canada, with the show set to begin at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Sunday, March 13.
A subscription to Britbox costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 if you're happy to commit to 12 months, but whichever one you choose you get a 7-day Britbox FREE trial.
If you're out of the country right now, don’t let geo-blocks stop you from tuning in. Download a good VPN so you can stream TV live and on-demand from anywhere in the world.
How to watch the BAFTAs in Australia
In Australia, the 2022 BAFTAs are being televised by BBC UKTV, which is available on a Foxtel or Fetch package.
It's not being shown live though, so you'll need to avoid spoilers before tuning in at 8.30pm AEDT on Monday evening.
If you're not in Australia right now, you'll need to download a VPN to tap into your home coverage and watch your favorite movies and TV shows from anywhere.
2022 BAFTAs nominations
Best Film
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Audrey Diwan – Happening
- Julia Ducournau – Titane
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
- Aleem Khan – After Love
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava as Ali
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song as Cameron Turner
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog as Phil Burbank
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don't Look Up as Dr. Randall Mindy
- Stephen Graham – Boiling Point as Andy Jones
- Will Smith – King Richard as Richard Williams
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci as Patrizia Reggiani
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza as Alana Kane
- Emilia Jones – CODA as Ruby Rossi
- Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World as Julie
- Joanna Scanlan – After Love as Mary Hussain
- Tessa Thompson – Passing as Irene Redfield
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mike Faist – West Side Story as Riff
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast as Pop
- Troy Kotsur – CODA as Frank Rossi
- Woody Norman – C'mon C'mon as Jesse
- Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog as George Burbank
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog as Peter Gordon
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast as Ma
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter as Young Leda Caruso
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story as Anita
- Ann Dowd – Mass as Linda
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard as Oracene "Brandy" Price
- Ruth Negga – Passing as Clare Bellew
Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA – Sian Heder
- Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe
- Dune – Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve
- The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Best Original Screenplay
- Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
- Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
- Don't Look Up – Adam McKay
- King Richard – Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Best Animated Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Best Documentary
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Best Film Not in the English Language
- Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Casting
- Boiling Point – Carolyn McLeod
- Dune – Francine Maisler
- The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni and Annamaria Sambucco
- King Richard – Rich Delia and Avy Kaufman
- West Side Story – Cindy Tolan
Best Cinematography
- Dune – Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
- No Time to Die – Linus Sandgren
- The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
Best Costume Design
- Cruella – Jenny Beavan
- Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini
- Dune – Robert Morgan and Jacqueline West
- The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero
- Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
Best Editing
- Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
- Dune – Joe Walker
- Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen
- No Time to Die – Tom Cross and Elliot Graham
- Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson
Best Make Up & Hair
- Cruella – Naomi Donne and Nadia Stacey
- Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi and Siân Miller
- Dune – Love Larson and Donald Mowat
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
- House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano and Sarah Nicole Tanno
Best Original Score
- Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
- Don't Look Up – Nicholas Britell
- Dune – Hans Zimmer
- The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
- The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Best Production Design
- Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
- Dune – Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos
- The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo
- Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
- West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo
Best Sound
- Dune – Ron Bartlett, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini and Mac Ruth
- Last Night in Soho – Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan, Colin Nicolson and Julian Slater
- No Time to Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney and Mark Taylor
- A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor and Ethan Van der Ryn
- West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod A. Maitland, Andy Nelson and Gary Rydstrom
Best Special Visual Effects
- Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles and Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre and Alessandro Ongaro
- The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Huw J. Evans, Dan Glass and J. D. Schwalm
- No Time to Die – Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green and Charlie Noble
Outstanding British Film
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- Passing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- After Love – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
- Boiling Point – James Cummings (Writer) and Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
- The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]
- Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director) and Liv Proctor (Producer)
- Passing – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
Best Short Animation
- Affairs of the Art
- Do Not Feed the Pigeons
- Night of the Living Dread
Best Short Film
- The Black Cop – Cherish Oleka
- Femme – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg and Hayley Williams
- The Palace – Jo Prichard
- Stuffed – Joss Holden-Rea and Theo Rhys
- Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee – Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon and Michael Woodward
Rising Star Award
- Ariana DeBose
- Harris Dickinson
- Lashana Lynch
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-McPhee