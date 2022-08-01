Save big on shared web hosting with WP Engine’s summer discount

Top WordPress hosting service provider WP Engine has revealed a great deal for potential users as it slashes 25% off all its shared hosting plans.

Exclusive to TechRadar readers, those looking for shared web hosting on a budget can save a quarter off the total cost by using our promo code techradar25 when reaching the checkout point of your purchase.

Valid from August 1, 2022 till September 30, 2022, this WP Engine discount will help price-conscious shoppers get a top deal on one of the best hosting providers around.

Why is this a great deal?

This deal will save you heaps on WP Engine’s web hosting solution, and what’s particularly great about this promotion is the fact that it will run for two solid months.

You have from now till the end of the summer to redeem this offer using our promo code, giving you more than enough time to make your mind up about which hosting plan is the right fit for your business.

The company provides one of the most relied upon and trusted services and developer-centric WordPress products for companies and agencies of all sizes, including managed WordPress hosting, enterprise WordPress, headless WordPress, Flywheel, Local and Genesis.

Its Managed WordPress hosting package includes proactive threat blocking and security, automated WordPress and PHP updates, customizable themes and workflow tools, as well as effortless 1-click staging & backup.

WP Engine is one of the very few web hosting providers that lets you build your own plan to suit your individual needs.

Based on how many sites you need hosted, WP Engine gives you a direct quote of your monthly bill for you to make a wise decision on which plan to pursue.

This is the most affordable way of getting exactly what you want without having to pay for extra if it’s not needed.

WP Engine offers five custom Managed WordPress hosting packages and five ecommerce hosting solutions for WooCommerce stores.