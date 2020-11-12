Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price in India revised to Rs. 39,999, but you can get it for lesser

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is more than a decent smartphone. Though it is a phone from last year's flagship lineup, the phone does come with impressive hardware specifications. Samsung had recently revised the price of this phone from Rs 44,999 to Rs 39,990; however, that is not the only deal available for you at the moment.

In addition to the discount that Samsung is offering, SBI credit card customers can get additional Rs 5,000 off bringing the effective price down to Rs 34,999 making it a killer deal. Remember the offer is only available for SBI credit card customers.

A debit card or net-banking transactions are excluded from this deal, though you still can avail a no-cost EMI on the discounted price. In case you have an old phone that you want to trade-in, you can bring the price way lower than the deal price.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus specs

This is a limited time offer available on the Galaxy 10 Plus smartphone that comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone supports memory expansion up to 512 GB via a micro SD card, in case you need more storage on the phone.

The phone comes with a 6.4-inch dynamic AMOLED panel with 3040 x 1440 pixels resolution. In terms of processing power, the phone comes equipped with an Exynos 9820 Octa-core processor, 4100 mAh battery and runs on Samsung’s OneUI on top of Android 9 operating system out of the box.

The Galaxy S10 Plus comes with a triple camera setup at the back with a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens with dual aperture and a 12MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a dual-camera setup housed in a pill-shaped notch housed in one corner of the display.

That said, in case you’re looking for more onboard storage and a Snapdragon chipset powered phone, you can always go for the OnePlus 7T that is already selling at a price even lower than this. Other options that you have are the LG G8X that is back on the sales counter at a price of Rs 27,990 and the Pixel 4A offering vanilla Android experience and is available just around Rs 30,000