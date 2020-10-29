Google Pixel 4a to go on sale in India today: price, specs, and availability

Google announced the Google Pixel 4a and Google Nest Audio in India a few weeks back. The Google Pixel 4a went on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and was completely sold out during the sale. The Pixel 4a will be back in stock today and you will be able to purchase the device on Flipkart.

The Pixel 4a which was launched for Rs 29,999 as introductory special price during the Big Billion Days has now got a Rs 2,000 hike and the device will go on sale for Rs 31,999. However, if you own Axis Bank card, you can get a 10% instant discount and get the Google Pixel 4a at a discounted price.

The Google Pixel 4a is on sale from 12 noon today on Flipkart for Rs 31,999 (6GB + 128GB).

The Google Pixel 4a is on sale from 12 noon today on Flipkart. It is available in only one colour option - Just Black.

Google Pixel 4a specs

The Google Pixel 4a offers a 5.81-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED screen that’s fairly compact for a 2020 smartphone. It has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 730G octa-core chipset, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery meanwhile is 3,140mAh, which isn’t massive. It supports 18W fast charging, but there’s no wireless charging.

Since its a Pixel phone, the camera is the USP of the device. It has a single-lens 12.2MP shooter with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization on the rear. The front camera meanwhile is an 8MP in a punch-hole, and there are stereo speakers along with a plastic back with a fingerprint scanner in the centre. The device runs on Android 10 out of the box and the Android 11 update is already out for the same.