What time is House of the Dragon episode 6 released? Watch the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere

With the promise of new cast members, murky royal plotting and a plot-line leap into the future, House of the Dragon episode 6 looks set to be one of the most consequential instalments yet of the fantasy epic. Want to know what time House of the Dragon episode 6 is released on HBO Max and on streaming services where you are? Here's everything you need to know to watch the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere.

*Warning – episode 5 spoilers ahead*

Watch House of the Dragon: 40% off HBO Max on annual plan sign ups (opens in new tab)

Watch House of the Dragon episode 6 online When: Sunday, September 25 Time: 9pm ET/PT on HBO Streaming options: HBO Max (US) (opens in new tab)|Crave (CA)| Now (UK) |Binge (AU) (opens in new tab)

All the festivity of a feast celebrating Rhaenyra Targaryen’s engagement to Laenor Velaryon quickly game to a grinding halt with episode five's massive cliffhanger. After a violent outburst from Ser Criston Cole that saw him murder Ser Joffrey Lonmouth, Targaryen and Laenor's big day was hastily brought forward to that evening by the King.

The episode ended in dramatic style with Viserys collapsing in the aftermath of the ceremony, and Alicent acting just in time to stop Criston from committing suicide.

With plenty of big loose ends to tie up, episode 6 is set to bring a big leap along the timeline, with Olivia Cooke taking on the role of an older Queen Alicent in place of Emily Carey and Emma D'Arcy taking over from Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra.

Below we explain what time House of the Dragon episode 6 is available online and how you can watch the gripping Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere.

Need a refresher? where to watch Game of Thrones online

When will House of the Dragon episode 6 arrive on HBO Max?

House of the Dragon episode 6 will be released on HBO Max on Sunday, September 25 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

That's the exact time last week's episode arrived on the Warner Bro's streaming platform, and is unlikely to change throughout the remaining run of the first season's 10 episodes.

Elsewhere around the world you can expect the episode to land at the following times:

Australia – Monday, September 26 at 11am AEST on Foxtel/Binge

– Monday, September 26 at 11am AEST on Foxtel/Binge Canada – Sunday, September 25 at 6pm ET on Crave

– Sunday, September 25 at 6pm ET on Crave Germany – Monday, September 26 at 3am CST on Sky Germany

– Monday, September 26 at 3am CST on Sky Germany India – Monday, September 26 at 6:30am IST on Disney Plus Hotstar

– Monday, September 26 at 6:30am IST on Disney Plus Hotstar Israel – Monday, September 26 at 4am IST on Cellcom

– Monday, September 26 at 4am IST on Cellcom Italy – Monday, September 26 at 3am CST on Sky Italy

– Monday, September 26 at 3am CST on Sky Italy Japan – Monday, September 26 at 10am JST on U-NEXT

– Monday, September 26 at 10am JST on U-NEXT Latin America – Sunday, September 25 at 9pm ET on HBO Max

– Sunday, September 25 at 9pm ET on HBO Max New Zealand – Monday, September 26 at 1pm NZST on Sky SoHo

– Monday, September 26 at 1pm NZST on Sky SoHo Portugal – Monday, September 26 at 2am WST on HBO Max

– Monday, September 26 at 2am WST on HBO Max Scandinavian nations – Monday, September 26 at 3am CST on HBO Max

– Monday, September 26 at 3am CST on HBO Max Spain – Monday, September 26 at 2am WST on HBO Max

– Monday, September 26 at 2am WST on HBO Max Switzerland – Monday, September 26 at 3am CST on RTS

– Monday, September 26 at 3am CST on RTS United Kingdom – Monday, September 26 at 2am BST on Sky Atlantic

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 6 on HBO Max in the US

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

That's a total bargain, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including The Sopranos, Westworld, The Flight Attendant, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, plus Succession, Rap Sh!t, The Matrix Resurrections, and all episodes of Game of Thrones, of course.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

More book to TV adaptations: watch Conversations with Friends

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 6 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) UK viewers can watch House of the Dragon episode 6 simultaneous with its US broadcast on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) on Monday, September 26 at 2am BST (that’s late Sunday night/early Monday morning). Thankfully, every episode is shown again later in the day at the more reasonable time of 9pm Monday evenings. Sky subscribers can also stream House of the Dragon on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go (opens in new tab) streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now entertainment passes start at £9.99.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 6 FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Expect a royal wedding attended by trouble-making weasels: House of the Dragon episode 6 airs on Sunday, September 25 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT – the same day as in the US. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as The Time Travelers' Wife and We Own This City.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 6 online in Australia for FREE

(opens in new tab) Binge (opens in new tab) is the home of House of the Dragon in Australia and episode 6 will hit the streaming service on Monday, September 26 at 11am AEST, with new episodes arriving at the same time each week. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab), get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch House of the Dragon. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.