Watching World Cup 2022 on Hulu + Live TV: how to catch every soccer game on the service

Iker Casillas, Philipp Lahm, Hugo Lloris...Christian Pulisic? Stranger things have happened in soccer – the World Cup being held in Qatar and during the middle of the season are two such examples – and if you can't dream now, then when can you? Looking for a way of watching World Cup 2022 without having to sign up for cable? Ever thought about streaming service Hulu + Live TV in the US? This might be the time.

After missing out four years ago, it's partly true that the USMNT are simply happy to be here, but with the players at Gregg Berhalter's disposal, getting to the knockouts has to be the minimum aim.

Harry Kane's England are the Group B favorites, though believe it or not, the Stars and Stripes actually have the edge over the famous Three Lions in World Cup competition. Wales and Iran, meanwhile, could be there for the taking.

Gareth Bale is still capable of moments of jaw-dropping quality but he's nowhere near the world-beating player he once was. Iran will give the USMNT a fierce contest, but they're a team in upheaval following the dramatic sacking of Dragan Skocic in September and the subsequent return of Carlos Queiroz.

For now though, let's switch to the matters at hand – watching World Cup 2022 on Hulu + Live TV (opens in new tab).

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu is an American streaming service that launched in October 2007 as a joint venture between News Corporation, NBC Universal and Providence Equity Partners. It's now owned by The Walt Disney Company and Comcast Corporation.

It was originally an on-demand streaming platform for TV shows from a variety of different studios and networks, but has since evolved to become a content creator and fully-fledged cable alternative.

As well as being cheaper than a traditional cable plan, Hulu + Live TV lets you cancel whenever you want without incurring penalty fees.

(Image credit: Hulu )

(opens in new tab)

World Cup 2022 on Hulu + Live TV

Fox and FS1 are the only TV channels you need to watch World Cup 2022 in its entirety, and they're both available on on Hulu + Live TV.

How much does Hulu + Live TV cost?

Hulu offers three different Live TV plans, and both Fox and FS1 are included on all of them. The plans and prices are as follows:

Live TV Only: $68.99 per month

Hulu + Live TV (with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus): $69.99 per month

Hulu (no ads) + Live TV (with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus): $75.99 per month

Whichever plan you choose, you'll get the exact same selection of TV channels. There are more than 75 in total, including ESPN, CBS, TNT NBC and NFL Network.

The ad-free plan is the most expensive of the three, but one important thing to note is that only the TV shows and films from the Hulu streaming library will be ad-free. You'll still see ads when you're watching TV.

The Live TV Only plan is the cheapest option, but if you choose it over the standard Hulu + Live TV plan you'll miss out on a lot for the sake of saving $1 a month.

For starters, you won't get access to the Hulu streaming library, which would cost $7.99 per month on its own. You'll also forgo Disney Plus, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and ESPN Plus (opens in new tab), which costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

As well as Disney's entire back catalog, Disney Plus is also the home of all things Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.

ESPN Plus, meanwhile, is a brilliant sports streaming service with rights to the UFC, Major League Baseball, Top Rank boxing, PGA Tour golf, the NHL, La Liga soccer, international cricket, tennis and college football.

Whichever plan you choose, Hulu also offers a selection of addons, through which you can purchase access to additional channels or services (such as HBO Max and Cinemax), bundles of themed channels (such as the sports addon), or bonus features (such as the ability to stream on an extra device).

You can find a more detailed breakdown in our dedicated Hulu with Live TV (opens in new tab) guide.

What devices can I use for streaming World Cup 2022 on Hulu + Live TV?

Whether you want to watch World Cup games on the go or from the comfort of your home, you can use Hulu + Live TV across a wide range of different device types.

It works on Android phones and tablets, iPhones and iPads, and an array of TV streamers, such as Fire TV, Roku, Android TV and Apple TV.

Hulu + Live TV is compatible with Chromecast too, plus a selection of smart TVs and games consoles, including the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation and Xbox models.

And, of course, you can also stream it through a web browser.

(Image credit: Getty Images / IVAN PISARENKO)

Other World Cup 2022 options for cord-cutting soccer fans

Hulu + Live TV isn't the only cable replacement that includes Fox and FS – far from it. Sling TV, FuboTV and YouTube TV also offer both channels, and might be better suited to you.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) is by far the cheapest of these options. Its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) plan costs $40 per month, but new customers can get their first month for half-price (opens in new tab). That means if you sign up for the start of the World Cup, you'll pay just $20 to watch the entire tournament.

As well as Fox and FS1, Sling Blue includes nearly 40 more channels, including TNT, NFL Network and USA Network. You can watch on up to three screens at a time, but you'll have to pay if you want more than 50 hours of DVR storage.

On the other end of the scale is FuboTV (opens in new tab), a more comprehensive cable replacement service that starts at $69.99 per month after a 7-day FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

Its entry level Pro plan includes up to 138 channels, including ESPN, NBC and ABC, and 1,000 hours of DVR storage. You can stream on up to 12 different screens simultaneously, though 10 of these would have to be connected to your home network.

Bridging the gap between FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV is YouTube TV (opens in new tab), which offers around 100 channels, lets you stream on three screens at once, and includes unlimited DVR storage. It costs $69.99 per month after a FREE YouTube TV trial (opens in new tab) , and at the time of writing you can get each of your first three months for $59.99.

Does Hulu + Live TV show World Cup 2022 in 4K?

Unfortunately, because the Live TV part of Hulu + Live TV doesn't yet support 4K streaming, you won't be able to watch World Cup 2022 in 4K on Hulu. If you want World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR, you'll need Fox through Fox Sports, Fox Now or through FuboTV. It's a notable missing feature on Hulu + Live TV.

Video quality will instead top out at 1080p, but only on certain devices, namely Apple TV (4th generation or later), Chromecast, Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and select Samsung TV models.

On all other devices, Hulu + Live TV streaming quality may be restricted to 720p.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Does Hulu + Live TV have a DVR feature?

One of the best things about Hulu + Live TV is that every plan comes with unlimited storage for digital video recordings (DVR).

Your recordings live in My Stuff, and you'll have nine months to watch them before they're automatically deleted.

Watching World Cup 2022 on Hulu + Live TV from outside the US

The Hulu + Live TV plans described above are only available to people who are based in the US. That means you won't be able to access the service if you're out of the country, even if you're a Hulu + Live TV customer paying a subscription fee.

This is due to geo-blocking, which broadcasters and services can use to stop you from accessing certain content from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but a good VPN can help you get around it.