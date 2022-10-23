Watch the House of the Dragon finale online: stream episode 10 from anywhere

Treasonous schemes, unscrupulous killers, dragons, deceit, and epic scenes of devastation: all these things combine in the explosive conclusion to House of the Dragon season 1, where decades-old rivalries finally plunge Westeros into bloody civil war. Catch the highly anticipated conclusion with our guide below, which explains how to watch The Black Queen, House of the Dragon episode 10, online where you are.

*Warning – spoilers below*

Watch The Black Queen Release date: Sunday, October 23 Cast: Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Eve Best, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Tom Glynn-Carney, Phia Saban, Harry Collett. Streaming options: HBO Max (US) (opens in new tab)|Crave (CA)| Now (UK) |Binge (AU) (opens in new tab)

The devious machinations of Ser Otto (Rhys Ifans) were enacted as soon as he heard that King Viserys had died. Rhaenyra was to be killed so that Prince Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), that adolescent oaf and philanderer, could be made king without resistance.

Dissenters like the poor Lord Beesbury were brutally silenced. But a captive Princess Rhaenys (the excellent Eve Best) was unyielding. After a huge crowd gathered for Aegon’s coronation in the Grand Sept, Rhaenys exploded from below to make her daring escape on her fearsome dragon: starring down the treacherous Hightowers before swooping off to Dragonstone to warn the usurped queen Rhaenyra that “the Greens are coming for you – and your children”.

Expect a jaw-dropping amount of fire and blood as Alicent and Rhaenyra become locked in mortal combat, with a final episode full of tense aerial battles on dragon back and old rivalries almost certain to terminate in tragedy.

Want to know what time House of the Dragon episode 10 is available to watch online where you are? We explain all of that in our guide below.

When will House of the Dragon episode 10 arrive on HBO Max?

House of the Dragon episode 10 will be released on HBO Max on Sunday, October 23 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

That's the same time last week's episode arrived on the Warner Bro's streaming platform, and it's unlikely to change now that season 1 has reached the end of its run.

Elsewhere around the world you can expect the episode to land at the following times:

Australia – Monday, October 24 at 12pm AEDT on Foxtel/Binge

– Monday, October 24 at 12pm AEDT on Foxtel/Binge Canada – Sunday, October 23 at 6pm ET on Crave

– Sunday, October 23 at 6pm ET on Crave Germany – Monday, October 24 at 3am CST on Sky Germany

– Monday, October 24 at 3am CST on Sky Germany India – Monday, October 24 at 6:30am IST on Disney Plus Hotstar

– Monday, October 24 at 6:30am IST on Disney Plus Hotstar Israel – Monday, October 24 at 4am IST on Cellcom

– Monday, October 24 at 4am IST on Cellcom Italy – Monday, October 24 at 3am CST on Sky Italy

– Monday, October 24 at 3am CST on Sky Italy Japan – Monday, October 24 at 10am JST on U-NEXT

– Monday, October 24 at 10am JST on U-NEXT Latin America – Sunday, October 23 at 9pm ET on HBO Max

– Sunday, October 23 at 9pm ET on HBO Max New Zealand – Monday, October 24 at 1pm NZST on Sky SoHo

– Monday, October 24 at 1pm NZST on Sky SoHo Portugal – Monday, October 24 at 2am WST on HBO Max

– Monday, October 24 at 2am WST on HBO Max Scandinavian nations – Monday, October 24 at 3am CST on HBO Max

– Monday, October 24 at 3am CST on HBO Max Spain – Monday, October 24 at 2am WST on HBO Max

– Monday, October 24 at 2am WST on HBO Max Switzerland – Monday, October 24 at 3am CST on RTS

– Monday, October 24 at 3am CST on RTS United Kingdom – Monday, October 24 at 2am BST on Sky Atlantic

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 10 on HBO Max in the US

How to watch the House of the Dragon finale online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Fire will rain over Westeros as season 1 reaches its epic conclusion. UK viewers can watch the House of the Dragon finale simultaneous with its US broadcast through Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) on Monday, October 24 at 2am BST (that’s late Sunday night/early Monday morning). Thankfully, every episode is shown again later in the day at the more reasonable time of 9pm on Monday evening. Sky subscribers can also stream House of the Dragon on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go (opens in new tab) streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now entertainment passes start at £9.99.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 10 FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) House of the Dragon episode 10 airs on Sunday, October 23 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT – the same day as in the US. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as The Time Travelers' Wife and We Own This City.

How to watch the House of the Dragon finale online in Australia for FREE