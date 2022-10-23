Watch the House of the Dragon finale online: stream episode 10 from anywhere

Treasonous schemes, unscrupulous killers, dragons, deceit, and epic scenes of devastation: all these things combine in the explosive conclusion to House of the Dragon season 1, where decades-old rivalries finally plunge Westeros into bloody civil war. Catch the highly anticipated conclusion with our guide below, which explains how to watch The Black Queen, House of the Dragon episode 10, online where you are.
*Warning – spoilers below*
Release date: Sunday, October 23
Cast: Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Eve Best, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Tom Glynn-Carney, Phia Saban, Harry Collett.
Streaming options: HBO Max (US) (opens in new tab)|Crave (CA)| Now (UK) |Binge (AU) (opens in new tab)
The devious machinations of Ser Otto (Rhys Ifans) were enacted as soon as he heard that King Viserys had died. Rhaenyra was to be killed so that Prince Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), that adolescent oaf and philanderer, could be made king without resistance.
Dissenters like the poor Lord Beesbury were brutally silenced. But a captive Princess Rhaenys (the excellent Eve Best) was unyielding. After a huge crowd gathered for Aegon’s coronation in the Grand Sept, Rhaenys exploded from below to make her daring escape on her fearsome dragon: starring down the treacherous Hightowers before swooping off to Dragonstone to warn the usurped queen Rhaenyra that “the Greens are coming for you – and your children”.
Expect a jaw-dropping amount of fire and blood as Alicent and Rhaenyra become locked in mortal combat, with a final episode full of tense aerial battles on dragon back and old rivalries almost certain to terminate in tragedy.
Want to know what time House of the Dragon episode 10 is available to watch online where you are? We explain all of that in our guide below.
When will House of the Dragon episode 10 arrive on HBO Max?
House of the Dragon episode 10 will be released on HBO Max on Sunday, October 23 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.
That's the same time last week's episode arrived on the Warner Bro's streaming platform, and it's unlikely to change now that season 1 has reached the end of its run.
Elsewhere around the world you can expect the episode to land at the following times:
- Australia – Monday, October 24 at 12pm AEDT on Foxtel/Binge
- Canada – Sunday, October 23 at 6pm ET on Crave
- Germany – Monday, October 24 at 3am CST on Sky Germany
- India – Monday, October 24 at 6:30am IST on Disney Plus Hotstar
- Israel – Monday, October 24 at 4am IST on Cellcom
- Italy – Monday, October 24 at 3am CST on Sky Italy
- Japan – Monday, October 24 at 10am JST on U-NEXT
- Latin America – Sunday, October 23 at 9pm ET on HBO Max
- New Zealand – Monday, October 24 at 1pm NZST on Sky SoHo
- Portugal – Monday, October 24 at 2am WST on HBO Max
- Scandinavian nations – Monday, October 24 at 3am CST on HBO Max
- Spain – Monday, October 24 at 2am WST on HBO Max
- Switzerland – Monday, October 24 at 3am CST on RTS
- United Kingdom – Monday, October 24 at 2am BST on Sky Atlantic
How to watch House of the Dragon episode 10 on HBO Max in the US
The fiery finale of House of the Dragon, entitled ‘The Black Queen’, will air on HBO on Sunday, October 23 at 9pm ET/PT.
If you've cut the cord or don't have HBO as a part of your cable package, you can catch House of the Dragon on HBO Max instead.
There are two HBO Max price points - $9.99 a month with commercials, or the 4K HDR, commercial-free subscription at $14.99.
However, right now you can save a huge 40% off when you prepay with its annual plan (opens in new tab). Pay $69.99 for its ad-supported plan (usually $99.99 a year), or $104.99 to go ad-free (down from $149.99 a year).
How to watch the House of the Dragon finale online in the UK
Fire will rain over Westeros as season 1 reaches its epic conclusion. UK viewers can watch the House of the Dragon finale simultaneous with its US broadcast through Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) on Monday, October 24 at 2am BST (that’s late Sunday night/early Monday morning). Thankfully, every episode is shown again later in the day at the more reasonable time of 9pm on Monday evening.
Sky subscribers can also stream House of the Dragon on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service.
If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices.
Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV).
How to watch House of the Dragon episode 10 FREE in Canada
House of the Dragon episode 10 airs on Sunday, October 23 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT – the same day as in the US.
You'll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month or Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only.
Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as The Time Travelers' Wife and We Own This City.
How to watch the House of the Dragon finale online in Australia for FREE
Binge is the home of House of the Dragon in Australia and episode 10, the very last episode of season 1, will hit the streaming service on Monday, October 24 at 11am AEST.
Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial.
The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality.
You also have the option of Foxtel and Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch House of the Dragon.
Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.