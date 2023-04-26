Inter vs Juventus live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia semi-final free online, start time

Watch an Inter vs Juventus live stream

You can watch Inter vs Juventus on free-to-air TV via Italian broadcaster Canale 5, or on Paramount Plus in the US (30-day free trial with code 'PICARD'). In Canada, the Coppa Italia semi-final is available on FuboTV. In the UK, the game will be televised on Viaplay Sports. Remember to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to watch your usual stream from abroad. Full details on how to watch an Inter vs Juventus live stream just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Wed, April 26 – 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT TV channel: Canale 5 (ITA) | Viaplay Sports (UK) | Paramount Plus (US) FREE stream: Canale 5 (ITA) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Inter vs Juventus: match preview

With a shot at the Coppa Italia title on the line, Inter host Juventus in what should be a particularly feisty edition of the Derby d'Italia. The tie is evenly balanced at 1-1, but the scoreline doesn’t even begin to tell the tale of a tumultuous first leg. Juan Cuadrado broke the deadlock late on, but just as the clock ticked down Inter were awarded a last-gasp penalty, which Romelu Lukaku duly slotted home.

Lukaku was sent off by referee Davide Massa for having the guts to face down a section of fans that had been hurling racist abuse at him throughout the game. The decision sparked a mass confrontation, during which Cuadrado and Inter keeper and captain Samir Handanovic picked up suspensions.

It means that Andre Onana, who was superb on European duty in midweek, will start between the sticks for the Nerazzurri. Inter have been doing most of their best work in the cups in recent weeks, and though they're through to the last four of the UCL, Simone Inzaghi will see the Coppa Italia as their best hope of silverware this season. Denying Juve in the process would make any victory all the sweeter.

Despite tasting defeat at the weekend, this has been a week to savour for Juventus, who have had their 15-point deduction overturned. Max Allegri's men got the better of Inter both at home and away in the league, but they were guilty of squandering a host of opportunities during the first leg. Despite his barren run of form, Dusan Vlahovic remains their top scorer and main goal threat.

This won't be one for the faint-hearted, so follow our guide to get an Inter vs Juventus live stream and watch tonight's Coppa Italia semi-final online from anywhere.

Free Inter vs Juventus live stream

Italian national broadcaster Canale 5 has the rights to the Coppa Italia and will stream Inter vs Juventus 100% free.

If you're an Italian away from home today, you'll need to sign-up to a VPN to watch the Inter vs Juventus free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab). Full details just below. If you're watching from Italy, there's no need for the VPN, just head over to Canale 5.

Once signed-up you can watch on either linear TV or online here (opens in new tab), as well as a host of other sport and streamed entertainment. Coverage starts at 8.30pm CET ahead of a 9pm kick-off local time.

How to watch Inter vs Juventus from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Inter vs Juventus live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Inter vs Juventus from anywhere

How to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus: live stream Coppa Italia soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Inter Milan vs Juventus on Paramount Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. Paramount Plus is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 Coppa Italia season and live streams every game from the competition. How to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus without cable A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. If you sign up with the promo code PICARD, you can get a 30-day Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab), which would let you live stream Inter vs Juventus for nothing. The code expires on April 30. Alternatively, you can get the channel on a streaming-only basis via FuboTV (opens in new tab) from $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch an Inter vs Juventus live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Inter vs Juventus kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday evening, and it's being shown on Viaplay (opens in new tab) in the UK. Viaplay has exclusive rights to several European competitions, including La Liga, Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal. It's available on TV from £11.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £11.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab). The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £14.99 for the full works including Viaplay Sports 1 and 2, plus La Liga TV; or £11.99 per month if you pay for a full year up-front. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Inter Milan vs Juventus with a subscription to FuboTV, which has the rights to Coppa Italia soccer, as well as Serie A, Ligue 1 and plenty more competitions. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday. FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent less than CA$17 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 yearly plan. It's also got a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

Can I watch Coppa Italia in Australia? Inter vs Juventus live stream details

It's bad news for Italian soccer fans Down Under, as there isn't a confirmed broadcaster for Inter vs Juventus in Australia. The alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above. This allows residents of other countries where the match is being shown to tune back in to their usual coverage, even if they're abroad in Oz right now. If you're going to try that method, prepare for an early rise, with Inter vs Juventus set to kick-off at 5am AEST in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Can I watch Inter vs Juventus in New Zealand?

Unfortunately, this Inter vs Juventus tie isn't being shown on New Zealand TV either. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above if you're in NZ from a country that the game is being shown in. Kick-off is set for 7am NZST first thing on Thursday morning.