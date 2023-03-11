England vs France live stream: how to watch the Six Nations online from anywhere

Watch an England vs France live stream

You can watch England vs France for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Fans can pay to watch the rugby on Peacock in the US, and on Stan Sport in Australia. Full information on the TV viewing options below. We'll also explain how to watch a FREE England vs France live stream from anywhere in the world.

England vs France match preview

It doesn't get much better than England vs France in a must-win game for both teams, and a pair of major personnel changes have cranked the intrigue levels up to 11. Steve Borthwick has dropped skipper Owen Farrell for Marcus Smith, while Fabien Galthié finally has one of his top generals, Jonathan Danty, back at inside centre.

Coming into this weekend, neither England nor France are front-runners for Six Nations glory, but neither of them can be written off yet either. Whoever comes out on top at Twickenham will be firmly in the mix next weekend – whisper it, but an England victory might even set up a championship decider in Dublin next Saturday.

It's a prospect that most England fans couldn't have envisaged at the start of the tournament, but even so, Borthwick has decided that the time is right to hit the big red button. Despite not even making the squad two weeks ago, Smith starts at fly-half in place of Farrell in the only change to the England team that beat Wales last time out.

It's the selection dilemma that has hung over the team for months, with Smith seen by many as the man to inject some life into England's spartan attack. Ellis Genge takes the captain's armband.

France, who played their way back into contention by denting Scotland's hopes two weeks ago, are without the suspended Mohamed Haouas and Anthony Jelonch, but the long-awaited return of Danty could be huge. The Stade Rochelais man was a key cog in the Les Bleus' Grand Slam-winning machine a year ago, and there's no doubt that they've missed him over the course of the current championship.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an England vs France live stream and watch the Six Nations 2023 from wherever you are.

How to watch England vs France: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) England vs France is being shown for free in the UK on ITV1, with kick-off set for 4.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. That means the game is also being live streamed FREE on ITVX (opens in new tab). For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch England vs France from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Six Nations, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an England vs France live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch England vs France from anywhere

How to use a VPN for England vs France

Using a VPN to is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITVX (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch England vs France: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

(opens in new tab) England vs France is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with kick-off set for 4.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. This means you can also live stream England vs France using Virgin Media Player (opens in new tab) - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch England vs France: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The England vs France Six Nations rugby game is being shown on both CNBC and Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT on Saturday morning. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of Premier League soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab) carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch an England vs France Six Nations live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia you can watch England vs France on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3.45am AEDT in the small hours of Sunday morning. If you don't mind the brutally early start, a subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an England vs France live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to watch England vs France: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is showing the England vs France game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the tricky time of 5.45am NZDT first thing on Sunday morning. If that doesn't put you off, know that subscribers can watch England vs France online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

