England vs Australia live stream: how to watch Ashes 1st Test for free from anywhere

Looking for a free England vs Australia live stream? The Ashes 1st Test is being shown for free on 9Now in Australia, and on Spark Sport in New Zealand. Use our favourite VPN to access free coverage from anywhere, if you're away from home or on holiday. In the UK, the Ashes 1st Test is on Sky Sports. It's on Willow TV in the US, and Sony LIV in India. Full details on how to watch England vs Australia just below.

Ashes 1st Test preview

There's no place for logic as far as England vs Australia is concerned, and so it is that despite the fact that the hosts warmed up for the Ashes 1st Test by taking on Ireland as the tourists thrashed India in the World Test Championship final, you'd be hard-pressed to find an England fan who isn't at least optimistic about the team's chances this summer.

For a long time now, the Aussies have been the world's best Test cricket team by some distance, and since tearing England to shreds in the last Ashes series, they haven't taken a step back. If the sheer quality of cricket wasn't enough to seduce you, in Scott Boland they've now added a heart-warming everyman aspect to their arsenal.

But compare and contrast the current England setup with the one that was taken to the cleaners Down Under a year and a half ago. It's no longer too painful to poke a bit of fun at the Joe Root era, so dramatic has been the improvement wrought by Ben Stokes. There's steel in the team now, not to mention an unwavering desire to entertain, and if they go down they'll go down scrapping.

But while it's fair to call England underdogs, that's not to say that they have nothing to lose. The last time an Australia team won an Ashes series in England was in 2001, and though the Aussie only need a draw to retain the urn, their veterans Steve Smith, David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc would love to end that hoodoo.

Read on as we explain how to watch the Ashes 1st Test live stream and watch every session of England vs Australia online from wherever you are, including for free.

FREE Ashes 1st Test live stream in Australia

Cricket fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch the Ashes 1st Test, along with every subsequent clash, for FREE on Channel 9. That means viewers can also fire up a free Ashes live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Ashes 2023 on 9Now from abroad. The only catch is that play is set to begin at 8pm AEST across all five days, which means you're going to have plenty of late nights in store.

How to watch Ashes 1st Test from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Australia, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the Ashes 1st Test via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Australia from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to use a VPN to watch Ashes 1st Test

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream Ashes 1st Test in the UK

The Ashes 1st Test is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Play is scheduled to begin at 11am BST across all five days. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream Ashes 1st Test for FREE in New Zealand

Spark Sport is showing the Ashes 1st Test for free in New Zealand, with play set to get underway at 10pm NZST across all five days. Spark usually requires a paid subscription, but its Ashes coverage is being provided for free because the service is set to close down on June 30. You still need to create an account though. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream Ashes 1st Test in India

The Ashes 1st Test is being shown on Sony Sports Ten 5 in India, with play set to begin at 3.30pm IST on all five days. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be also streaming the action. You'll need a premium subscription to watch England vs Australia live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. There's also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 599 per year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream Ashes 1st Test cricket in the US and Canada