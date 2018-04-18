How to capture great garden scenes and flower shots

Light is the most important element in any photograph. Backlighting is fantastic for adding drama and beauty to garden scenes and ﬂowers, particularly in the early morning and late evening. It helps to show the translucency of ﬂowers, such as anemones and poppies, and adds a nice rim light to ﬂoral subjects. Side lighting will emphasize the texture of subjects like bark and leaves, and soft frontal lighting is great for showing the rich colors and details in gardens and plants.

Midday sun is to be avoided at all costs; as the sun is directly overhead and strong, there are few shadows to add three dimensionality to garden scenes, shadow detail is lost and highlights become burnt out. If you have to shoot in the middle of the day, it's better to wait for cloudy conditions; clouds act like a giant softbox, reducing contrast and revealing subtle colors and details in ﬂowers and foliage.

Soft front light is ideal for shooting close-ups of ﬂowers outdoors. It is the perfect light for showing subtle color variations and details on ﬂ owers and foliage because it is low-contrast light, similar to using a softbox beside the lens or a shadowless ring ﬂ ash. Shooting towards a subject with the light coming from behind creates a rim light around the edge of ﬂowers and foliage that is very ﬂattering to the subject